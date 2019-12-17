Detroit hired both away from New England in hopes of replicating the Patriots’ formula for success. It simply has not worked out yet for the Lions, who have one postseason victory since winning the 1957 NFL title.

The Lions announced general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia will be retained for the 2020 season and suddenly ended speculation about their plans with them.

The Detroit Lions are sticking with their leaders in the front office and on the field, hoping continuity helps the franchise have success that has been elusive for several decades.

The Lions (3-10-1) have lost seven in a row — for the first time in seven years — and 10 of 11 games after a 2-0-1 start.

Saints add Jenkins to secondary

The Saints acquired former Giants starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins via waivers.

The Giants waived Jenkins after he declined to acknowledge wrongdoing when he used offensive language in an exchange with a fan on social media. Jenkins’s official designation was waived-injured because of his minor ankle injury during a Week 14 loss to Philadelphia that dropped the Giants to 2-11.

Now Jenkins, 31, joins a Saints team that already has clinched the NFC South for a third straight season and is in the hunt for one of the top two playoff seeds in the NFC heading into its final two regular-season games.

The 31-year-old Jenkins has started all but two games in which he has played during his eight-year career. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016, the year he signed a five-year, $62 million deal with New York.

Broncos’ Jackson suspended

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended without pay by the NFL for the final two regular-season games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Jackson, 31, was arrested Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving under the influence. He pleaded guilty Monday to one count of driving while alcohol impaired, according to the Denver district attorney’s office. He was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation, 24 hours of public service and participation with Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s victim impact panel.

Denver signed Jackson to a three-year, $33 million contract last offseason.

The Broncos said Jackson informed the team of his DUI arrest and that it was reported to the NFL. In a statement, the team said: “There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment.”

Ailing Cowboys add Smith

The Cowboys signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith to bolster a depleted linebacker group that lost rookie Luke Gifford to a broken arm Sunday. Smith, 30, was the MVP of the 2014 Super Bowl with Seattle, returning an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and recovering a fumble in the Seahawks’ 43-8 rout of Denver. Gifford, who missed the early part of the season after breaking an ankle in a preseason game, was placed on season-ending injured reserve. The Cowboys have already been without second-year linebacker Leighton Vander Esch because of a neck injury and veteran Joe Thomas injured a knee against the Rams . . . Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said rookie quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his fourth straight start on Sunday when the Steelers (8-6) visit the Jets (5-9). Hodges threw four interceptions in a 17-10 loss to Buffalo last weekend, including picks on each of Pittsburgh’s final two drives . . . The Jets placed rookie offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and wide receiver Jeff Smith on season-ending injured reserve, bringing the team total to 18. Smith, an undrafted free agent out of Boston College, made his NFL debut last Thursday night at Baltimore and had a 12-yard catch, but sprained an ankle during New York’s loss . . . The Titans waived Ryan Santoso, who had been working as the team’s kickoff specialist.