“It’s an opportunity for us to continue to grow as a football team,” McDermott said. “We certainly respect the Patriots, they’ve reigned over this division, by far, for a long time. So, to have this, a game like this, at this point in the season, our players have worked hard for it. You earn everything you get in this league, they’ve earned it, and we’re going to have to earn it this weekend because the Patriots, they play well, especially down the stretch.”

FOXBOROUGH – There’s a lot on the line Saturday between the Bills and the Patriots, since Buffalo still has a chance at winning the division and the Patriots have yet to wrap up a first-round bye in the playoffs, but Bills coach Sean McDermott was matter-of-fact about the stakes on a conference call Wednesday.

McDermott and the Bills have won 10 games this year for the first time since 1999. They arrived home in the wee hours after a win in Pittsburgh last week to a crowd of cheering fans waiting at the airport.

“It’s humbling, obviously, from my standpoint. It’s taken a lot of work, and we haven’t accomplished the major goal of why we’re here,” McDermott said. “That said, there are steps along the way and we’ve certainly hit some of those steps, with more challenges ahead. That’s what we have to understand.”

McDermott was also asked about his offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, on the call. Daboll is a former Patriots tight ends and receivers coach.

“He’s done a good job. He’s in his second year of building an offense, albeit there’s a lot of new members of that offense this season, and building a good foundation through that for us to continue grow as we move forward for the years ahead,” McDermott said.

McDermott had little to say in response to a question about an incident from the Week 4 game in Buffalo where he shooed Patriots coaching assistant Brian Belichick off the Bills’ side of the field during pregame warmups.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” McDermott said. “That was last game. I don’t think it’s worth getting into.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.