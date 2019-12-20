Woods will miss the final two regular-season games — beginning with Sunday’s game against Arizona — and at least two potential playoff games. He could return as early as the NFC Championship game.

Woods is the second Seattle player to be suspended this week. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Monday for violating policies on performance-enhancers and “substances of abuse.”

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods was suspended for four games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Woods is in his 10th season and first with the Seahawks. He is an important role player for Seattle’s defensive line. He started five of 14 games but saw significant playing time, playing more than 50 percent of defensive snaps in seven games. Woods was primarily a run stopper and had 32 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 forced fumbles.

Coach Pete Carroll said defensive end Ziggy Ansah will return after missing two games with a shoulder injury.

Giants to start QB Jones

Rookie Daniel Jones is returning as the Giants’ starting quarterback after missing two weeks with an ankle injury.

Jones again replaces two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who had returned to the starting lineup with Jones sidelined.

Manning is in the final year of his contract, so the decision to start Jones Sunday against the Redskins might signal the end of his 16-year career with the Giants.

Arrest costs Kelly

The Steelers cut reserve safety Kameron Kelly on Friday hours after the rookie was arrested following an alleged altercation with police at a bar.

Kelly, 23, had one interception in 14 games with the Steelers after making the team out of training camp as a free agent. Kelly was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest after authorities said he became combative after refusing to leave Mario’s South Side Saloon in Pittsburgh early Friday. He was arraigned at about 4:30 a.m. and released on nonmonetary bail.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the bar after an employee reported Kelly for becoming disorderly. Police say the employee told them Kelly had threatened to punch him for skipping Kelly’s selection on the jukebox.

Police say an officer accidentally stepped on the foot of a woman outside the bar while confronting Kelly. Kelly told police the woman was with him and became aggressive with officers, according to the complaint. Police say Kelly resisted arrest and was punched multiple times by an officer, who said in the complaint that he struck Kelly in an effort to defuse the situation. Kelly was treated at a hospital for a busted lip.

For the team on the field Sunday when the Steelers visit the Jets, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and tight end Vance McDonald (concussion) should be available.

Henry ready for Titans

Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry practiced fully for the Titans, who will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for a third straight game against the Saints.

Henry did not practice Thursday and was limited Wednesday. He ran for 86 yards in a loss to Houston despite not practicing at all last week leading up to the game.

Jackson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday for the first time since injuring a foot Dec. 1 in a win at Indianapolis. But he did not practice either Thursday or Friday, leaving the Titans (8-6) shorthanded in the secondary going against Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Bug bites Broncos

An illness swept through the Broncos’ locker room Friday, hitting among others, a trio of rising rookies — quarterback Drew Lock, guard Dalton Risner, and tight end Noah Fant.

Lock and Fant practiced but Risner was held out. If he can’t play Sunday, he'll be replaced by first-year pro Patrick Morris. In all, there were a season-high 19 players listed on the injury report for the Broncos, who host the Lions on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Detroit ruled out defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder), tackle Rick Wagner (knee), and linebacker Christian Jones (shoulder). Detroit has lost seven games in a row.