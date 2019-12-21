FOXBOROUGH — Game in the balance, division title for the taking, Patriots get the ball. Fourth quarter, 9:01 to play, trailing the Bills by a point. Tom Brady takes the snap, scans the middle of the field, and sees him, streaking wide open across his path.

Fresh from the locker room, where he’d been sent after a visit to the injury tent, where he had to pass through concussion protocol in the wake of a brutal collision early in the third quarter, Edelman wasted no time getting back in the offensive action. The toughest man in New England was at it again Saturday, taking Brady’s first pass of the drive cleanly in stride, then spinning out of a tackle to turn it into a 30-yard gain. That the Patriots would score a game-clinching touchdown on Rex Burkhead’s bruising 1-yard plunge six plays later is officially what secured their 24-17 win over the Bills on Saturday, but from beginning to end, this drive was Edelman’s.

He opened with the 30-yard gain and closed with a 2-point conversion catch, and in between, reminded the football world yet again just how much he is willing to endure to play this game. If the overriding theme of the day was about the Patriots proving they weren’t yet ready to relinquish an AFC East crown they’re bringing into a second consecutive decade now, it turns out the guy least willing to let it go was the 5-foot-10-inch, 198-pound receiver who doesn’t let injury or insult keep him down.

Julian Edelman spikes the ball after catching a 2-point conversion to cap the Patriots’ winning drive. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The 11th straight AFC East title absolutely would not have happened without No. 11 in red, white and blue, without the beating heart to Tom Brady’s football soul, without the five catches, 72 yards, and countless bumps and bruises Edelman delivered in yet another clutch performance. The man might have endured one more Pro Bowl snub earlier this week, but he added one more division title to the stack he’s won every year since making this team.

“He’s playing through injuries right now, we all know it,” teammate Duron Harmon said. “The league knows it, too, but he’s still finding ways to make plays when we needed it most, which is a testament to him. He just does it.”

Back in the third quarter, it didn’t seem possible, not when Edelman was flagged for offensive pass interference after colliding with Bills’ safety Jordan Poyer, going down to the ground in agony. The play was bad enough in that it nullified apparent touchdown by Ben Watson, but it was far worse for leaving Edelman prone on the field. When you consider how much New England’s offense has struggled to find a rhythm this season, when you remember how it had already put together drives lasting 7:26 and 8:58 and seemed finally to be clicking in that old, familiar way against a legitimately good Bills defense, you realized how tough it might be to continue that momentum without Edelman, the one receiver Brady trusts above all.

“He was laid out there for dead,” veteran captain Matthew Slater said in the victorious postgame locker room, the gleam of his white AFC East champion cap matched only by the glare of his smile. “I’m glad he’s OK. He came back and gave us a big boost with his play, immediately coming into the game and making a big catch. His toughness, his energy, a huge impact.”

Listen, this is not breaking news. Football is a tough game. It leaves battered and bruised bodies in its wake, testing the mettle of anyone willing to put on the uniform. It even leads players to do anything to offset the toll of those injuries, sometimes crossing the line of using performance enhancing substances, as Edelman was caught doing a year ago and for which he served a four-game suspension to start the season. Not making excuses for him, but no artificial substance can truly mask what physical pains these players endure, and when Edelman keeps getting up, when he keeps pushing through shoulder pain, knee pain, back pain etc., when he keeps taking the field and making plays like the ones he did Saturday, his teammates can’t help but love him for it.

“You can kind of take it for granted I think because he’s able to do some amazing things,” Slater said. “He just finds a way. He wills himself. He tells himself he’s OK even when he’s not, and finds a way to do it. I guess after you see it a thousand times you start to become desensitized to it but we really appreciate that guy.”

Isaiah Wynn lifts up teammate Julian Edelman after he caught a 2-point comnversion pass in the fourth quarter. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Toughness. Edelman. Two words thrown together so often that the man himself actually asked reporters in the postgame scrum to stop asking others about it, saying “I’m honestly sick of it,” because his teammates give him more than enough grief for being asked to describe it. Sorry to break it to you, Julian, but it’s not likely to stop anytime soon.

“He’s tough as nails. That’s why we love him,” tight end Matt LaCosse said.

“He’s a tough guy. You see him take those hits and get up and keep playing, and you can’t complain, cause you don’t take those,” cornerback Stephon Gilmore said. “He’s an old school player. He’s tough.”

“That’s what he does. He’s a big-time player. He makes big plays in big games,” Harmon said. “After dealing with injuries and all that stuff, he’s a tough cat. Physically tough, mentally tough. He knows the team depends on him. He knows that and he embraces that opportunity and embraces that role, making plays when it matters most.”

Two of them in particular stood out Saturday, a 30-yard catch and a 2-point conversion that sealed the win, an 11th straight AFC East crown won on the back of No. 11.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.