Henry rushed for 86 yards in last week’s loss to Houston despite not practicing all week leading up to the game. He has 1,329 yards this season to rank second in the NFL, behind only Cleveland’s Nick Chubb .

Henry practiced fully Friday, but was downgraded on Saturday’s injury report. The Titans also promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins , who has played one game this season, from their practice squad.

Cook out for Vikings

Minnesota won’t have top running back Dalvin Cook for its critical Monday night game against Green Bay, the Vikings ruling him out due to the left shoulder injury that knocked him out of last week’s victory over the Chargers.

The 24-year-old, fourth in the NFC with 1,135 yards and third with 13 rushing scores, didn’t practice all week. He’d already been battling a chest injury, stemming from Minnesota’s comeback win over Denver on Nov. 17.

Cook’s backup, Alexander Mattison, is listed as questionable after being a partial participant on Saturday due to a right ankle sprain. Mike Boone, who ran 13 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Cook last week, will likely see increased playing time.

Sproles hangs it up

Philadelphia running back Darren Sproles has decided to retire, ending a 15-year career for the three-time Pro Bowl player who has been on injured reserve with a torn right hip flexor muscle the last month.

“I want to be out there with my guys. But I’ve had the chance to spend a lot of time with my family and I’m at peace with this decision,” he announced Saturday on the Eagles’ website.

The 36-year-old rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries this season, and is fifth on the NFL’s career list for all-purpose yards with (19,696). He has spent the last six seasons with the Eagles, after three with New Orleans and the first six of his career with the San Diego Chargers.

Beathard kin killed

The brother of San Francisco third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard, and grandson of Hall of Famer teambuilder Bobby Beathard, was one of two killed early Saturday in a triple stabbing outside a bar in Nashville. Metro Nashville police identified 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III as the two fatalities outside Hopsmith Tavern and The Dogwood in downtown Nashville, in what they termed the result of “an argument over a woman that began inside . . . then turned physical when the parties went outside.” Clayton Beathard appeared in seven games as a junior QB at Long Island University this fall . . . Seattle, contending for the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed, ruled out left tackle Duane Brown because of biceps and knee injuries. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety Quandre Diggs are listed as doubtful . . . Detroit activated running back Kerryon Johnson from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against Denver, the 2018 second-round pick having missed the last eight games with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Johnson rushed for 641 yards as a rookie, but missed the last six games of that season to a left-knee injury. He has three touchdowns, two on the ground, this season.