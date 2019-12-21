After the Patriots defeated the Bengals last Sunday in Cincinnati, Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a conversation with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Mixon had just rushed for 136 yards on 25 carries against the Patriots, but he was too scared to ask Brady for his jersey during the conversation.

The result? Brady sent Mixon a signed jersey, which Mixon proudly posted on his Instagram account.

Brady signed inside the number two on the back of the jersey along with writing “Bay Area’s Best.” Mixon, 23, was born in San Francisco and attended high school at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., approximately an hour away from Brady’s hometown of San Mateo.

Brady wrote inside the number one on the jersey, “Joe, a great player! Keep going!”

