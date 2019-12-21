After the Patriots defeated the Bengals last Sunday in Cincinnati, Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a conversation with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Mixon had just rushed for 136 yards on 25 carries against the Patriots, but he was too scared to ask Brady for his jersey during the conversation.
Mixon noted his missed opportunity on social media, and Brady saw it.
The result? Brady sent Mixon a signed jersey, which Mixon proudly posted on his Instagram account.
Man I say this in the most humbled way I’m so Blessed to be playing this game in the @nfl and Super Thankful for the G.O.AT. @tombrady Best Christmas gift ever especially growing up not ever having nothing. Made a young kid from The Bay year. Later on Today I’m headed down to the boys and girls club today to give the gift forward today with my own jerseys.
Brady signed inside the number two on the back of the jersey along with writing “Bay Area’s Best.” Mixon, 23, was born in San Francisco and attended high school at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., approximately an hour away from Brady’s hometown of San Mateo.
Brady wrote inside the number one on the jersey, “Joe, a great player! Keep going!”
