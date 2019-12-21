FOXBOROUGH — Patriots receiver Julian Edelman left the game in the third quarter Saturday to be evaluated for a head injury but was able to return in the fourth with about nine minutes left in the Patriots’ 24-17 win.

On his first play back, he caught a short pass from Tom Brady and took it for 30 yards to the Bills 29. The Patriots scored a go-ahead TD on the drive, with Edelman adding a 2-point conversion catch for a 24-17 lead with 5:06 to go.

Edelman took a hit on a play in the third quarter when he was called for an illegal pick. He laid on the ground after the contact, left the field with trainers, and was evaluated in the blue medical tent before he was taken to the locker room.