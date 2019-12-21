FOXBOROUGH — The wolves were baying at the door for Tom Brady, debating his decline, questioning if he could still carry an offense, wondering about his banged-up elbow and whether Father Time had finally caught up to the greatest quarterback of all time. He muzzled all the noise with his mastery. Brady is still Brady when what’s around him gives him the chance, and the Patriots are still the kings of the AFC East. Same as it ever was.

A reassuring win for both No. 12 and the Patriots’ offense, which proved it’s not irredeemable as the postseason approaches, bringing home an 11th straight division title. The Patriots broke out the hats and T-shirts at Gillette Stadium with a riveting 24-17 victory over the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills, who are Patriots’ patsies no more. The path was more challenging for Brady and the offense this season, but the final divisional destination was the same.

After an unusually abrupt press conference on Friday and a seven-game stretch that saw him complete only 54.3 percent of his passes as the team went 4-3, Brady saved all his answers to questions about his viability and that of the oft-criticized offense he shepherds for Saturday. In a vintage performance, the 42-year-old completed a season-best 78.8 percent of his passes (26 of 33 for 271 yards and a touchdown) and guided the Patriots back from a 17-13 fourth-quarter deficit. On a day when his long-presumed successor and, perhaps, the quarterback that Bill Belichick secretly would prefer to have, Jimmy Garoppolo, was playing in San Francisco, Saint Thomas showed once again why he’s the patron saint of the Patriots dynasty.

The sixth-round pick in him will never fade. Brady is often at his best when doubts about him hit a soaring crescendo.

“I feel like we’ve had this conversation before, right. It’s Tom Brady. He has done a lot of great things in this league. He is the ultimate competitor, and when people begin to doubt who he is and what he’s capable of doing he just finds a way to respond,” said Matthew Slater.

Brady came out fired up for this one from the beginning, exhorting the crowd in the end zone opposite the Lighthouse at Gillette. He had a playoff demeanor, and this one had a playoff feel with Buffalo desperate to prove it could overthrow its AFC East overlords. After the game, Brady had a big ice pack and bandage on his right elbow, but it was Buffalo once again feeling the pain. The Bills are his personal Washington Generals. He is 32-3 against them, the most wins any quarterback possesses against any opponent in NFL history. Woebegone Buffalo is 0-16 in Foxborough against TBQB in games he finishes.

Brady wanted this game and a renaissance for an offense that has looked like the weakest link on the Patriots’ Super Bowl assembly line. He got both against a Bills’ defense that trailed only the Patriots in fewest points allowed per game. Brady set the tone, completing his first 10 passes for 93 yards and using his gilded right shoulder to throw a block on Bills shutdown cornerback Tre’Davious White on an 18-yard reverse by N’Keal Harry.

Brady knocked down a surprised White like a bowling bowl crashing into an unwitting candlepin. The play was part of a 17-play drive — the longest drive surrendered by Buffalo this season — that started at the Patriots 1 and culminated in a Nick Folk field goal that gave New England a 10-3 lead.

“Whatever it takes. That’s kind of what we preach,” said veteran tight end Benjamin Watson. “We all have different roles . . . but whatever we can do to help the team win that’s what we do. When you got a quarterback, Tom freakin’ Brady, blocking, who am I not to do the same thing.”

Brady was self-deprecating when asked about both silencing his critics and his John Hannah impersonation.

“I’m pretty poor at just about everything other than throwing the ball,” said Brady. “So, I was trying to just get in his way.”

This was a satisfying performance against an elite defense for Brady, who has dealt with questions about his demise and a dip in his play, and the offense after a season of slings and arrows, putdowns and disappointing performances. When the teams met back in September, the Patriots were held to a season-low 224 yards and Brady registered his worst quarterback rating of the season (45.9).

On Saturday, the Patriots racked up 414 yards of offense. They proved that resuscitating their running game wasn’t solely the byproduct of facing the woeful Bengals, rolling up 143 yards on 35 carries, including a tough-mudder, 1-yard touchdown run by Rex Burkhead with 5:06 left that provided the winning points. Brady commenced the drive by hitting BFF Julian Edelman, who had been knocked out of the game for concussion evaluation, with a 30-yard connection. But that was the only pass he threw on the decisive march (not counting a 2-point conversion toss to Edelman), which is encouraging for those who hold out hope that the Patriots can reprise their role as a run-to-pass offense from last postseason.

Brady is still an elite quarterback, but it’s not fair to ask him to act as human spackle, covering up all holes, at this stage of his career. Most of the season he has been hanging out a help wanted sign. He got plenty of assistance Saturday from a more balanced attack that featured a heavy dose of linebacker Elandon Roberts at fullback and creative play-design from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The tight end position even factored into the proceedings as Matt LaCosse became the 76th different player to catch a TD pass from Brady in the regular season.

“I think that in a good offense everyone has to be able to produce,” said Brady. “And if you can get both tight ends involved, and all the receivers involved and all the backs involved, it’s hard to defend. So, we just did a good job of that today. You’ve got to make them defend everybody, and a lot of guys came up big. It was a big game for us. We needed it, and happy to come from behind in the fourth and win.”

Despite dominating in time of possession after three quarters (29:37 for New England to 15:23 for Buffalo), the Patriots found themselves inexplicably trailing Josh Allen and Co., with 7:25 left in the third period. Following a 51-yard field goal by Nick Folk that put New England up, 13-10, Allen threw the ultimate in chuck-and-duck passes. It landed in the arms of the speedy John Brown for a 53-yard TD that stunned the Foxborough Faithful and put the unbowed Bills and their erratic QB up, 17-13.

But Brady would not be denied celebrating the 17th division title of his career and serving some crow to his critics.

“With 12 back there, there is always a chance for those guys to win a game. You can never underestimate him,” said White. “He is one of the best, if not the best, to play the game. Things didn’t go our way today. You have to go in there and play the perfect game and have a little bit of luck to take him down.”

Brady and the offense are neither down nor out in 2019.

