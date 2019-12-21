Get more out of your Globe subscription: Sign up to text with Patriots writer Ben Volin during the NFL playoffs. Click here to learn more.

J.C. Jackson knocks away a pass intended to Cole Beasley in the end zone that sealed the Patriots’ win.

■ The Patriots boldly announced several messages to the rest of the world Saturday night.

Yes, Tom Brady still has plenty of good football left in him, after turning in his sharpest game of the season.

Yes, the Patriots’ run game can be dominant, with the offensive line pushing the Bills around for 143 yards on 35 carries.

Yes, Sony Michel can run with power and break tackles.

Yes, Julian Edelman can still be reliable and make big plays despite his shoulder and knee injuries.

Yes, Josh McDaniels can find creative ways to move the ball without turning to too many gimmicks.

Yes, N’Keal Harry is a physical specimen, and Rex Burkhead a major mismatch in the passing game.

Yes, the Patriots can come through in crunch time, even against a stingy Bills defense.

And no, the Patriots aren’t dead yet.

They may have struggled in losses to the Ravens, Texans, and Chiefs, but this is still one of the toughest, savviest teams in the NFL. Now, they have their 11th consecutive AFC East title wrapped up, and are one win or one Chiefs loss away from clinching their 10th straight first-round bye.

And if they can get that bye, and a home game in the divisional round, the Patriots will still be dangerous in the playoffs.

■ The Patriots’ defense had more breakdowns than usual on Saturday night, and looked as if it was going to give the game away on a late Bills drive. But elite defenses make the big plays in crunch time, and that’s exactly what the Patriots did on Saturday night.

Dont’a Hightower and Adam Butler sacked Josh Allen on third and 9 at the Patriots 9-yard line, then Jamie Collins got in Allen’s face on fourth down, forcing an impossible throw to the corner of the end zone that J.C. Jackson batted down.

The Patriots’ defense uncharacteristically gave up a couple of big plays — a 33-yard catch to Dawson Knox at the end of the first half, and a 53-yard touchdown to John Brown — but otherwise dominated the Bills, allowing only three scores on 10 possessions.

■ The Patriots really missed slot cornerback Jonathan Jones, as Cole Beasley went up and down on Jackson with seven catches for 108 yards. And Stephon Gilmore, the presumed favorite for Defensive Player of the Year, had an uncharacteristic breakdown, getting twisted like a pretzel on Brown’s 53-yard touchdown catch. But the Patriots still held Josh Allen to just 13-of-26 passing for 208 yards, and held the Bills to just 268 total yards and 2 for 11 on third down.

The Patriots didn’t force Allen into too many mistakes, but they did sack him four times, and came up with the big plays in the key moments.

■ Brady was outstanding on Saturday, particularly because he didn’t have much to work with. But after five straight games completing less than 56 percent of his passes, Brady was on point against the Bills, completing 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards, a touchdown, and a 111.0 passer rating. Brady was decisive with the ball, completing his first 11 passes. A lot of his completions were on designed plays — screens and swing passes — but Brady also was money on third down, hitting Edelman for a couple of big conversions.

■ This was one of McDaniels’s best games of the season, as he did a great job of mixing in several unexpected play calls without getting too gimmicky. He dialed up a few impressive screen passes to Burkhead, a few end-arounds to Harry, and a fake end-around/swing pass to Burkhead for 31 yards. The Patriots didn’t have much firepower on Saturday, especially when Edelman left the game for a stretch in the second half. But McDaniels did a great job of keeping the Bills’ defense off balance.

■ I have been critical of the Patriots’ two main running backs for much of the season — Michel for not running hard and breaking tackles, and Burkhead for not staying healthy — but both were outstanding against the Bills.

Burkhead led the Patriots with four catches for 77 yards, and showed impressive toughness in bouncing off two defenders on his game-winning 1-yard touchdown run. And Michel ran with more power than perhaps we have ever seen from him with the Patriots. He rushed 21 times for 96 yards, including an outstanding 25-yard run in which he ran through a tackler.

The Patriots rode their run game all the way to a Super Bowl last year, and look as though they may have found their stride just at the right time, rushing for 318 yards the last two games.

■ And what a gutsy performance by Edelman, who battled through shoulder and knee injuries, and also left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury. But Edelman fought through the pain and made several tough, important catches.

■ Meanwhile, this was not the finest game for Mohamed Sanu. He had a sequence at the end of the first half that nearly cost the Patriots the game. First, he wasn’t able to dive for the pylon on a key third-down catch, coming up just short. Then, Sanu missed the block on a fourth-down end-around to Harry that got stuffed.

Sanu finished with three catches for 24 yards, and is having a tough time making a positive impact.

■ Boy, did the Patriots waste a lot of opportunities in the first half. Burkhead fumbled on a beautifully executed screen pass early in the first quarter. They had two long drives end in field goals. And they wasted great field position at the end of the first half, getting stuffed on fourth down on the Bills’ 41-yard line, then allowing the Bills to march for a touchdown in the final seconds. What could have been a two-score lead turned into a 10-10 halftime score. And when the Bills pulled ahead, 17-13, in the third quarter, it didn’t look good.

But the Patriots were the ones who executed in the fourth quarter, outgaining the Bills, 134-55, and outscoring them, 11-0. The Patriots showed the mental and physical toughness that has made them so tough to defeat the last two decades, and has resulted in 11 straight AFC East titles.

