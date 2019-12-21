Edelman has also been on the injury report with knee and shoulder injuries.

Edelman took a hit on a play in the third quarter when he was called for an illegal pick. He laid on the ground after the contact, left the field with trainers, and was evaluated in the blue medical tent before he was taken to the locker room.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots receiver Julian Edelman left Sunday’s game against the Bills to be evaluated for a head injury, but returned in the fourth quarter.

Without Edelman, the Patriots put rookie Jakobi Meyers in on their following drive.

Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon was injured in the second quarter and declared out later in the game.

It looked as if Cannon’s ankle was rolled up on by a Buffalo defender, and Cannon left the game. He immediately went to the blue medical tent on the sideline. He was replaced by Marshall Newhouse.

Cannon stayed on the ground for about a minute after the play, and appeared to be in pain. He walked off the field with the assistance of training staff. Cannon was questionable to return.

Additionally, it was announced that cornerback Jason McCourty left the game because of his groin injury in the second quarter. McCourty missed three of the past four games with the same injury. It wasn’t clear if something specific happened to aggravate the injury.

With nickel cornerback Jonathan Jones inactive because of an injury, the Patriots are shorthanded in the secondary.

