FOXBOROUGH — Patriots running back Rex Burkhead locked eyes with Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips as he ran toward the end zone. The laws governing geometry and physics, and normally football too, said Phillips had him dead to rights, and there was another Bills defender coming at Burkhead from the side, too.

Rex Burkhead pounded his way into the end zone and punctuated the 1-yard run in style.

They converged in a single spot on the field. The contact sent Burkhead’s body forward, near-parallel with the field. Somehow, he got his feet underneath him and tripped forward until he recovered his balance. It was in that exact moment Burkhead realized he was going to score the go-ahead touchdown and he got really fired up.

Player touched end zone and the ball was spiked into oblivion. The scoreboard ticked up from 17-16, Bills, to 22-17 Patriots.

“I just saw a big guy coming and I tried to get away from him as fast as possible,” Burkhead said. “A little fight or flight there.”

There are a few reasons Burkhead’s touchdown in the fourth quarter was significant. The first was for him, personally, since he’d lost a fumble in the first quarter. Burkhead was on his way to a big gain off a screen pass when Bills safety Jordan Poyer caught him from behind and stripped the ball. The Bills recovered and, with great field position, kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive.

Burkhead went back to the sideline angry with himself that he’d been careless on a play where he knew he was being chased and wondering if he’d get another opportunity. He’d had his biggest game of the season last week in Cincinnati and played a lot early this season, but his role was minimized in October and November by a combination of injuries and the normal shuffle of the team’s running backs. One can always go back to the doghouse.

The other backs told him not to worry. The coaches on the sideline told him to move on. Coach Bill Belichick sent him back in on the next drive and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterback Tom Brady gave him touches.

“As bad as it stinks and doesn’t feel good you’ve got to put it behind you and stay focused and locked in,” Burkhead said.

He wound up topping the Bengals game for his best output of the season in a way that led Belichick to note Burkhead showed resilience.

“He sure did,” Belichick said. “I thought Rex’s touchdown was an outstanding run, showed great balance and made a nice catch on the play-action pass.”

Beyond the personal for Burkhead, his unlikely touchdown run relied on factors the Patriots are hoping to get more of as the regular season ends and the playoffs begin. Elandon Roberts, playing fullback, laid a lead block that opened the initial path for Burkhead.

All game, the offensive line seemed to get more push than it has in recent weeks, even against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Burkhead said he had a blast running behind them Saturday, especially taking advantage of right guard Shaq Mason’s athleticism.

“He’s able to get to guys and get on blocks like not many linemen can,” Burkhead said. “I love running behind him.”

The go-ahead touchdown was also one of many calls by McDaniels that worked out in the Patriots’ favor. All week, players talked about the Bills game as if it were a playoff game, and one way that seemed to manifest itself was with a healthy selection of plays the offense was ready to run. The play Burkhead fumbled on was one of several screens that, at least initially, went for big gains. Motion and misdirection were used aplenty. With the exception of a pitch to James White in the red zone, the buttons were pushed at the right time.

“He’s got a great mind for the game. I’ve said it many a time, the way he puts us in different formations, personnel, the way he uses us is unbelivable,” Burkhead said.

“I think as much as we could cram in,” was Belichick’s assessment of how much was uploaded onto the offense to prepare for the Bills game.

Benefiting from those screens, Burkhead’s biggest contributions were in the passing game, where he had four catches on four targets for 77 yards. On the ground, he had five carries for 20 yards with Sony Michel (96 yards on 21 carries) also having a big day.

“Each and every week those guys try and run hard no matter how many guys they have in the box, putting safeties in the box,” said running back James White. “Those guys run tough, get those tough yards and they were a big help for us today.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.