FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots dominated the time of possession in the first half in Saturday’s 24-17, AFC East-clinching victory over the Bills, holding the ball for more than 21 minutes largely due to two long scoring drives — 11 plays and 75 yards (7:26) and 17 plays and 81 yards (8:58).

They finished with 38:52, to Buffalo’s 21:08, and a 68-53 edge in offensive plays.

“Their time of possession was significant,’’ said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “It’s hard to win when you have Tom Brady on the field as many times as he was.”

And yet despite only having the ball for 8:43, the Bills managed to head to halftime with the game tied, 10-10, after they took a play out of the Patriots’ playbook. Josh Allen hit tackle-eligible Dion Dawkins with a 1-yard touchdown pass with one second left.

McDermott lamented the fact his team, getting the ball to start the third quarter, couldn’t pull off the double score.

“I thought that was big, you know, just having the opportunity to also do what we call ‘double dip’ coming out of half. We didn’t get that done,” McDermott said. “And we didn’t do a good enough job, just fundamentally in some areas, like establishing the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

“Give them credit, they came away with the win.”

So what will it take for the Bills, who played the Patriots tough twice this season, but have now lost seven straight and 35 of 39 in the series, to finally get over the hump?

“Credit goes to them,’’ said Allen. “They played a heck of a game. It’s a really good defense and obviously they’ve got No. 12 over there at quarterback. It sucks. Obviously they’re an AFC East division rival and that’s their [11th] consecutive, whatever year it is, winning the division. We were playing to put ourselves in position where we could possibly win it.”

The toughest

Julian Edelman felt the impact, but the skeleton-shaking hit left an impression on Brandon Bolden as well.

It came early in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl XLIX victory, when Edelman caught a Tom Brady pass and was rocked by a seismic slam from Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor.

“I remember Jules running across the middle and he got smoked,’’ Bolden said Thursday. “He took maybe the hardest shot I’ve seen a human being take. Both feet didn’t come off the ground — one foot stuck in the ground. I remember him kind of bending back and spinning on it and I was like, ‘Oh, that looked like it hurt.’ But Jules came right out of it and got like another 10, 15 yards out of it.’’

The extra yardage went for naught as Edelman, who appeared woozy after the hit, was ruled down on the play but that hardly mattered to Bolden. The point had been made.

“I just remember thinking, ‘That [stuff] hurts,’ ’’ said Bolden. “But Jules went through the rest of the game and I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s how tough I want to be.’ ’’

Bolden checked in with Edelman when the drive ended and was again taken back by his teammate.

“I said, ‘You good?’ He said, ‘Yeah bro, it was just a little cheap shot.’ I was like, no, it wasn’t cheap. You’re strong as hell. You took a shot,’ ’’ said Bolden. “We went on to win that game. Probably won’t be a play that gets talked about but that was one of the very many times I’ve looked at Julian Edelman and said, that’s the toughest S.O.B. I’ve ever seen in my life.’ ’’

Stories of Edelman’s toughness — he scripted another one on Saturday as he again shrugged off cranky knee and shoulder injuries to suit up against the Bills — can be heard in every corner of the Patriots locker room.

“The man reeks of toughness,’’ said Matthew Slater, Edelman’s former roommate and locker neighbor.

Slater tells a tale from 2009 when Edelman was not fully recovered from a broken arm suffered a few weeks earlier but he refused to sit out against the Colts.

“We’re [playing Indy on ‘Sunday Night Football’] and he probably wasn’t 100 percent ready to go. But the team needed him to go and he said, ‘I’m going,’ ’’ said Slater. “He went out there and played and played well. We didn’t win the game, but he scored a touchdown. And in my mind, I was like, ‘Here’s a guy that shouldn’t even be out there, is not healthy, has a broken bone, but he’s out here giving everything he has because he loves the game and he loves his teammates, and he loves to compete.’ That really stood out to me. Since then there’s been several instances where he pulled off similar feats but that’s the one that sticks out the most to me.’’

Bolden said Edelman’s threshold for toughness is like a barometer in the locker room.

“You see guys get hurt all the time, a finger here, a wrist there and it’s supposed to be X amount time to get back, but Jules sets that standard,’’ said Bolden, who jokingly called Edelman the “poster boy” for injuries. “I always joke with him that I had this injury or that injury and I was out a week. He’ll say, ‘Yeah, I had that. I was only out a couple days.’ ’’

Devin McCourty said he’s seen Edelman battle through so many ailments through the safety’s 11 seasons with the Patriots that he couldn’t pick one specific story.

“He does it all the time. For us, it’s not even impressive — it’s just who Jules is. He’ll go out there and fight and play through anything — it really doesn’t matter,’’ said McCourty. “And I think it’s just awesome because it’s his personality — a part of him being an [expletive] is that toughness.”

“He’s just one of those guys you love to have as a teammate because you know he cares about the team and cares about winning more than anything. If he gives us a chance to be a better team by going out there then he’s going to go. He’s going to go under any circumstances, so I have a ton of respect for him. Now in my 10th year getting to watch him, I remember years when he was on [injured reserve] and being in here training as if he could still come back. That’s how much he loves football and loves being out there with the guys.’’

Cannon exits

Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon left with an injury in the second quarter. He did not return.

It looked as if Cannon’s ankle got rolled up on by a Buffalo defender. Cannon stayed on the ground for about a minute after the play, and appeared to be in pain. He walked off the field with the assistance of training staff, then went to the blue medical tent on the sideline, and was replaced by Marshall Newhouse.

Gronk who?

Rob Gronkowski is not coming back, but Sunday against the Bills, it finally felt like the Patriots might be OK without him. Thanks to the combined efforts of Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse, the tight end position was as involved in New England’s offense as it has been all season.

The headline belongs to LaCosse, in his fourth year out of Illinois, who scored his first touchdown as a Patriot in the first quarter. The 8-yard catch in the left corner of the end zone finished off an 11-play, 75-yard drive that gave New England a 7-3 lead. Watson did his part on that same drive, converting a crucial third down on the previous play with a 6-yard reception on a tipped ball, one of three catches on the day.

“If Ben didn’t make that third-down catch, then I wouldn’t have scored the touchdown,” LaCosse said. “He made some great plays today. He’s a great player.”

Spirit of the season

It is very difficult for a man Lawrence Guy’s size to appear impish, but the defensive tackle did when he snuck into the media room at Gillette Stadium minutes before Belichick was to come give his postgame press conference.

Guy planted five little elf figures — they appeared to be of the on-the-shelf variety — on the podium, and one on a chair facing the podium. He then snuck back to the locker room, grinning.

Belichick entered and promptly pushed the elf closest to him on the podium over, out of view.

Guy would not explain his motives, even when told that the whole thing had been caught on camera.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said from the locker room. “There’s no video of me doing that, but if you look, there’s one on the TV.”

Indeed, there was another elf perched on a TV monitor in the locker room. They’ve been spotted around occasionally the last few weeks, and made some appearances last season.

Asked where they came from, Guy said the answer was obvious.

“Santa Claus,” he said.

Folk lets fly

Warm-ups are important for a kicker. It’s where they get a feel for the wind, the conditions, how far they might be able to boot the ball when the game is on the line.

For Nick Folk, warm-ups went well on Saturday. But they were just a prequel to his best game of the season, in which he nailed three field goals, including a season-long 51-yarder in the third quarter.

With it, Folk won his first division title in 10 years, since he was kicking for the Dallas Cowboys in 2009.

“It’s been a while,” he said with a chuckle. “Feels good, feels good.”

Folk’s other two field goals — a 36-yarder in the second quarter and a 20-yarder early in the fourth — sailed through the uprights easily, as did his only extra-point attempt.

“Nick’s been hitting the ball well,” Belichick said. “I thought that last week, the first week back, he was maybe just a little under 100 percent, but he had a real good week this week and put the ball high and right down the middle. Those are big kicks, especially in a tight game like this, and he’s really come through for us.”

The ever-important warm-ups helped Folk get a sense of what to expect on the field. It was cold, sure, but for December in Massachusetts, it “was a really nice night.”

The lack of wind on the field allowed for him to determine during warm-ups how far he might be able to kick, so the coaches would know when they could call upon him. He said that the adrenaline of the game usually allows him to get the ball to fly “a little bit farther” when he’s asked to step up.

Folk credited the coaches with putting him in a position to nail the only field goal over 50 yards that he, or any Patriot, has attempted all season.

“Coaches do a pretty good job of making sure we’re in the right situations and we’re not going to go out there and try some crazy things that I don’t think would be possible,” he said.

Had the Patriots defense not made a huge stop with the Bills threatening to tie it up late in the fourth quarter, it probably would have been Folk attempting a long field goal with the game on the line.

But no matter what the scenario is, the 35-year-old veteran’s mindset doesn’t change.

“I try to stay focused the whole time, until we are taking a knee. That’s when the game is over, when we are taking a knee or when the clock hits zero,” Folk said. “I try not to get too high or too low before any of that happens. I just try to keep it even keel and be ready to go if needed.”

Odds and ends

Julian Edelman’s first catch of the day was his 564th regular-season reception, breaking a tie with Wes Welker for the most all-time from Brady . . . Brady threw the 539th regular-season touchdown pass of his career, tying him with Peyton Manning for second all-time behind Drew Brees (541), who broke Manning’s record last Monday . . . Brady’s 32 wins in 35 games against Buffalo are the most ever by a quarterback against a team in NFL history . . . Brady has 70 career TD passes against the Bills, joining Dan Marino (72 vs. the Jets) as the only other QB with 70-plus vs. an opponent . . . LaCosse became the 76th receiver to catch a Brady TD pass in the regular season, extending his NFL record. The total’s 78 including playoffs, with Develin and Nate Solder joining the group . . . The Bills’ TD drive to end the first half was 32 seconds, the fastest TD drive against the Patriots since the 16-second “Miami Miracle” in Week 14 last season . . . The fans roared when the replay of Brady’s wipeout block of cornerback Tre’Davious White on an 18-yard reception by N’Keal Harry was shown on the scoreboard . . . The New England defense hasn’t allowed an opposing quarterback to pass for 300 yards in a regular-season game since the Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky on Oct. 21, 2018 — the longest current streak in the NFL . . . Elias Sports Stat of the Day: The Patriots avoided losing consecutive home games for the first time since 2008, and have gone 103 straight home games including playoffs without a two-game losing streak.

Edelman rebounds

Edelman left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury but was able to return in the fourth with about nine minutes left.

On his first play back, he caught a short pass from Brady and took it for 30 yards to the Bills’ 29. The Patriots scored a go-ahead TD on the drive, with Edelman adding a 2-point conversion catch for a 24-17 lead with 5:06 to go.

Edelman took a hit on a play in the third quarter when he was called for an illegal pick. He laid on the ground after the contact, left the field with trainers, and was evaluated in the blue medical tent before he was taken to the locker room.

Edelman has also been on the injury report with knee and shoulder injuries.

McCourty in, out

Jason McCourty, who has been dealing with a balky groin injury, was active for the Patriots but he left the game because of a groin injury in the second quarter. The cornerback had missed three of the last four games and played just four snaps against Kansas City in the game he did play.

Fellow cornerback Jonathan Jones was ruled out Friday with a groin injury.

There were no real surprises on the inactive list: tight end Ryan Izzo (his sixth straight game on the inactive list), running back Damien Harris (eighth straight), tackle Korey Cunningham (seventh straight), quarterback Cody Kessler (seventh straight), guard Jermaine Eluemunor (second straight), and defensive tackle Byron Cowart (fourth straight).

For the Bills, former Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney, running back T.J. Yeldon, receiver Duke Williams, guard Ike Boettger, tackle Ty Nsekhe, safety Dean Marlowe, and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor were inactive.

Jersey in hand

As promised, Brady sent Joe Mixon a signed jersey after the Bengals running back said he was too nervous to ask for one after last week’s game in Cincinnati. Mixon proudly displayed the jersey on an Instagram post calling it “the best Christmas gift ever.’’ Brady signed the jersey and included the note, “Bay Area’s Best.” Mixon played high school football in Oakley, Calif., not far from San Mateo, where Brady grew up . . . Rex Burkhead shouted out to his mom, Robyn, on Twitter, after she was named teacher of the year at Jackson Elementary School in Plano, Texas.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride. Scott Thurston, Tara Sullivan, Nora Princiotti, and Katie McEnerney also contributed.