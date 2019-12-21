At 42 years old, Tom Brady isn’t afraid to put his body on the line.

In the second quarter of Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game, Brady handed the ball to running back Rex Burkhead, who then flipped the ball to wide receiver N’Keal Harry. With Harry trailing, Brady threw a cut block to wipe out cornerback Tre’Davious White. By the time White was back on his feet, Harry already was on his way down the sideline for an 18-yard gain.

After the play, which ended with Harry flipping over cornerback Kevin Johnson, the Gillette Stadium jumbotron showed a replay of Brady’s block, eliciting hearty cheers from the crowd.