Browns fans made their feelings known while flooding toward the exits of FirstEnergy Stadium in the closing minutes. As empty orange seats began to outnumber the filled ones, a disgusted fan sitting in front of the press box screamed “Fire Freddie!’’

Cleveland’s disheartening season dropped another level Sunday after a 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens ended the long-shot playoff hopes of the Browns, who fell to 6-9.

The Browns’ playoffs are gone. The coach might be next.

It’s that time of year again in Cleveland.

“Very disappointing,” coach Freddie Kitchens said. “I am proud of the way the guys kept fighting and kept battling to the very end, so I am proud of them for that. I just wish we could have made a few more plays to get the job done.”

The Browns tacked another year onto the NFL’s longest postseason drought, which stretches back to 2002. They’re now faced with another possible coaching change after Kitchens armed his critics with more reasons to believe he doesn’t deserve a second season with Cleveland.

Kitchens’ clock management, or rather his lack of clock management late in the first half backfired. Instead of possibly running out the time and having a lead at halftime, the Browns gave up two touchdowns in the final 1:18 as the Ravens took a 14-6 lead into the break and never looked back.

With the Browns leading, 6-0, and facing a third-and-1 at their 28, Kitchens called a trick play that blew up. Running back Kareem Hunt took a pitch from Baker Mayfield and was thrown for an 8-yard loss on a failed halfback option.

The Ravens were out of timeouts at that point, and a safer strategy — like maybe handing the ball to NFL rushing leader Nick Chubb — could have resulted in Cleveland burning more time or even moving into field-goal range.

Instead, the Ravens got the ball and scored in 32 seconds with Jackson throwing a 39-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews.

The Browns got the ball back, and Kitchens again got risky. Mayfield threw three straight incompletions before punting and Jackson drove the Ravens 75 yards in 46 seconds, hooking up again with Andrews on a 14-yard TD.

“We just kind of blinked and they had 14 points,’’ said Browns safety Damarious Randall.

Now, the focus switches to Kitchens and his future. He’s not solely at fault for what happened, but someone is going to take the fall for a team that didn’t play up to its talent.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield gave a diplomatic answer when asked if the criticism toward his coach is unfair.

“That is not my decision to make so whatever happens, happens,” he said

Bell’s golden moment

Le’Veon Bell strolled into MetLife Stadium decked out in a bright yellow hoodie, and social media was immediately abuzz. The New York Jets running back surely was trolling his old team, right? The gold and black of the Pittsburgh Steelers? “I wasn’t doing it to be petty or nothing,’’ a smiling Bell said. “I thought it would draw a little attention. That’s all I did. That’s all it was, though.’’ Then he went onto the field and helped his new team beat his former teammates, 16-10, damaging the Steelers’ playoff hopes in the process. “The win felt great,’’ Bell said. “Every win feels great, but this one had a little extra topping on it.’’

Bell ran for 72 yards on 25 carries and had four receptions for 21 yards in the victory. He also had one of the key plays late, running for 7 yards on third-and-5 and helping the Jets eventually move into field-goal range — with Sam Ficken booting a 42-yarder to make it 16-10.

Bell spent his first six NFL seasons with the Steelers, establishing himself as arguably the league’s most versatile running back. But a contract dispute created a rift in the relationship that couldn’t be salvaged. He became a free agent and ended up signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets.

So, it’s safe to say Bell had been looking forward to this game since NFL released the league schedule in the spring. Bell even spent a few moments chatting with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, the first time the two have spoken since the running back left Pittsburgh.

“I saw him before and after the game,’’ Bell said. “He showed respect, showed love. It was good seeing him, too. I understand how everything went on and things like that. It obviously wasn’t his fault, but he respects me and I respect him.’’

Bengals make charge

After 13 losses and three lousy quarters, it was awfully late for the Cincinnati Bengals to start a comeback. Give them credit — they tried.

The Bengals overcame a 23-point deficit in the final 5:01 and scored 16 points in the last 29 seconds to force overtime, but lost anyway and had to settle for clinching the No. 1 pick in the April draft.

“Our team doesn’t care about that right now,’’ coach Zac Taylor said. “We’re just trying to win. If you have any competitive juices in you, you can’t go on the field and not try to win.’’ The 38-35 loss to Miami left the Bengals at 1-14.

Good riddance

The Chargers played their final game in Carson, Calif., before they move into the new stadium at Hollywood Park next season with the Rams. They were 11-11 over three seasons in the 27,000-seat facility built for soccer and 2-5 this year.

Even though the schedule listed Sunday's game against the Raiders as a Chargers home game, the crowd was predominately silver and black. “Every time we come here it is a home game,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. “We didn’t use the silent count, they did. We wanted to make sure we came out of this week and took care of business for our fans.’’

Quarterback Philip Rivers said some of the Chargers have gotten used to being a visitor on their own field and hopes that changes when they move into their palatial new home.

“Being someone that remembers what it used to be like in home games, it’s pretty bad. It’s disheartening to say the least,’’ he said. “I don’t think all our guys understand that, but the guys that have been here a long time certainly know what it used to be like.’

Hines making impression

Nyheim Hines blew one chance to win Indianapolis’ punt return job. He’s trying to make sure the opportunity doesn’t slip away again.

Hines became the first NFL player in seven years to score on two punt returns in the same game, and set up a third touchdown with another long return four plays into the game in the Colts’ 38-6 rout of Carolina.

“We always knew Nyheim was our backup guy, we believed in him,’’ coach Frank Reich said. “But [in the locker room] he said, ‘I struggled when I got here last year, I did not handle it the way I wanted to in the preseason.’ Obviously, Chester [Rogers] handled it well. But our confidence was growing in him.”

Now the Colts (7-8), already eliminated from the playoffs, may have found their future return specialist. In the first three games since replacing the injured Rogers, Hines returned four punts for 66 yards. On Sunday, he added 195 yards on three returns — an average of 65.0, shattering a franchise record set by Carl Taseff (148) that stood since October 1956. It also was the highest yardage total by any player in the league since Eddie Drummond (199) in December 2007.

Saints’ Thomas breaks receptions mark

Saints receiver Michael Thomas set the NFL record for most catches in a season. The Saints receiver finished with 12 catches for 136 yards, giving him two more Marvin Harrison’s mark of 143 catches in 2002 . . . Falcons receiver Julio Jones (10 catches, 166 yards) became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 12,000 career yards. It also was his 55th 100-yard receiving game, leaving him just two behind Harrison on the career list. His quarterback, Matt Ryan, reached 4,000 yards passing for the ninth straight season. Drew Brees is the only player with a longer streak, passing for 4,000 yards in 12 straight from 2006-17 . . . Washington’s Adrian Peterson recorded his 111th career rushing touchdown, breaking a tie with Walter Payton and giving Peterson in sole possession of fourth on the NFL’s career list . . . The Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow had to wait until he got in the NFL for his first 100-yard receiving game. The rookie said he didn’t have one in high school and the closest he got at Clemson was 93 yards as a freshman. He had seven catches for 107 Sunday in a win over the Chargers.