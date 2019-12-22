The Patriots’ 2020 opponents were released Sunday morning and the team planes will spend a lot of time in the air next season.

Aside from their AFC East games, the Patriots will travel to play the Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, and Seahawks. They will play the Cardinals, Ravens, Broncos, 49ers, and the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots last played all four members of the NFC West (Cardinals, Seahawks, 49ers, Rams) in 2016 and went 3-1 against them.

The Ravens and Texans are on the schedule because the Patriots — recent winners of the AFC East — play the AFC North champion Ravens and AFC South champion Texans after New England won its 11th consecutive division title.