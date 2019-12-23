There was a more formal feel to their summer session when the two shared the set of the NFL Network’s quarterback segment of its “NFL 100 All-Time Team” series.

Film sessions are nothing new for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick . Over the past 20 years they have watched oodles of rolls of tape in all its forms.

Belichick has served as a historical analyst for the series and, not surprisingly, Brady was picked for his position and was invited to the roundtable taping, putting the pair in a familiar, yet unique, setting.

“All of that was a great experience for me,’’ Belichick said Monday. “I really appreciated the opportunity and was honored to do it and spending time with Tom on the set was awesome. We’ve been through so many great moments together, both on and off the field, in terms of the actual football game itself, but all the preparation that leads up to it and the competition that’s involved there with other coaches, players, teams, and so forth.’’

Brady appreciated the chance to “reminisce a little bit” and to catch up with a few other invited quarterbacks, whom he couldn’t reveal as he made his weekly appearance on WEEI. He also said it was “really cool” to be included.

“Very surreal for me to be a part of that,’’ Brady said. “It’s an incredible honor. And I know 100 years in the NFL you can’t just name 100 great players — there’s thousands and thousands. To even be considered as one of the greats to play, I would never have imagined that in my life. Very honored and very flattered and very humbled.’’

The episode, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. is sure to be a big hit with Patriots fans. They’ll get a chance to compare their memories of Brady with those shared by the coach and the quarterback.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been together since 2000. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

“Yeah, it was great to talk about those [memories] and reflect on some of the great moments that we’ve shared together and how much hard work and the other part of the experiences that went into those moments — not just the result of the play, or a game, or even a season but all of the things you think about,’’ said Belichick. “I mean, those things don’t just happen. There’s miles and miles and miles that are covered before you actually get to the final yard, or few yards, or whatever it is that determines games and ultimately seasons.

“So, yeah, it was tremendous. It was great. It was great to be with Tom. It was great to be with the other studio guests, as well, because it’s a very, very special group and they all have something in their own personal great history to share that we can all — and I can — learn from.’’

Brady, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers are the three active QBs among the list of 22 finalists for the all-time team.

The QB finalists were revealed Monday night; the 10 who will be chosen will be revealed Friday night.

The finalists: Troy Aikman, Sammy Baugh, Terry Bradshaw, Brady, Brees, John Elway, Brett Favre, Dan Fouts, Otto Graham, Bobby Layne, Sid Luckman, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, Joe Namath, Rodgers, Bart Starr, Roger Staubach, Fran Tarkenton, John Unitas, Norm Van Brocklin, and Steve Young.

Not giving up

Belichick said he’s been impressed by the late-season surge the Dolphins have made, noting that coach Brian Flores’s club has improved every week, notching four wins in their last eight games.

On Sunday, Brian Flores will be facing his old team for the second time this year. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

“I think you can see a lot of confidence there, a lot of improvement in the overall understanding and execution of what they’re trying to do in all three phases of the game,’’ Belichick said. “They’ve got a lot of tough, hard-nosed, competitive players that compete hard for 60 minutes. I think you definitely see that on film and see that that’s the type of performance they’re looking for and that’s what they’re getting.’’

Brady: Elbow is good

Brady raised some concerns and some eyebrows when he came to the podium Saturday with his right elbow in a bulky ice wrap, but he gave a positive prognosis on Monday. “It feels good,’’ he said. “My elbow is not a problem. I got hit on it and I think any time you get hit on a joint you’re going to have a little soreness, but it feels good. I couldn’t imagine feeling any better at this point of the season. Not dealing with anything, just ready to go out and practice and again play my best game of the year.’’ . . . The Dolphins recently plucked linebacker Calvin Munson and cornerback Nate Brooks off the Patriots’ practice squad and both immediately made impacts in Miami. Munson played 40 percent of the defensive snaps and Brooks played 38 percent in Miami’s 38-35 overtime win over the Bengals Sunday.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.