“After that, we’ll still decide as the week goes on,” Harbaugh said, according to the Baltimore Sun. “I think one thing that’s really important to understand is, this is pro football, not college football. You can’t sit your starters in a game. That’s not how it works. You have up to seven options [from the 53-man roster], if you’re completely healthy. We don’t know exactly if we’ll be completely healthy or not. We’re very healthy, so that does bode well.”

Joining the quarterback on the inactive list will be guard Marshal Yanda , safety Earl Thomas , and defensive tackle Brandon Williams . Running back Mark Ingram , who suffered a calf strain in Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Browns, also will not play.

With the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the postseason locked up, Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that Baltimore plans to sit several key starters, including MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson , in its regular-season finale against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Robert Griffin III is expected to start at quarterback at M&T Bank Stadium, but Harbaugh indicated that third-string quarterback and special teams player Trace McSorley also could earn snaps. McSorley, a sixth-round pick out of Penn State, has been inactive in every game this season.

Return of Beast Mode

The Seattle Seahawks have reunited with Marshawn Lynch.

The bruising, 33-year-old running back known as “Beast Mode” signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday night, his agent confirmed.

Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona. Rashaad Penny suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 and will also be out until the 2020 season.

Carson led Seattle with 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 starts this season.

Is Marshawn Lynch returning to action? Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier Monday on his radio show that Lynch was flying to Seattle to undergo a physical.

Carroll said reports are that Lynch is in good shape.

Lynch has not played since Week 6 of last season with the Oakland Raiders before a core injury ended his season.

But the best stretch of Lynch’s career came during his six seasons in Seattle. He arrived via trade from Buffalo. Sometimes difficult to deal with, but almost always productive on the field, Lynch rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns for Seattle from 2010 to 2015.

Lynch may not be the only reunion for Seattle. Former running back Robert Turbin posted a picture from the Seahawks locker room on social media late Monday.

There was no confirmation from the team that Turbin has signed, but he had been in for a workout with the team last week.

Turbin played for Seattle from 2012-14 and was Lynch’s backup.

“Happy to be back home,’’ Turbin wrote on Instagram.

Redskins to sit rookie QB

Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will not play in the season finale at Dallas after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Giants. The No. 15 overall pick’s season is over after starting the past seven games and earning a 2-5 record.

Veteran Case Keenum is expected to start for Washington. Keenum relieved Haskins and led a 99-yard tying drive late in regulation before the Giants won it 41-35 on the first possession of overtime.

Haskins went down on the first play of the third quarter as Giants linebackers Markus Golden and Lorenzo Carter hit him awkwardly for a sack. The rookie laid on the ground for some time before walking gingerly toward the stadium tunnel.

The Redskins are 3-11 and would clinch the second overall draft spot with a loss. Dallas can win the NFC East with a victory and a Eagles loss at the Giants.

Cardinals QB Murray ailing

Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday on his sore right hamstring that he injured in the team’s 27-13 win over the Seahawks.

Murray left the game in the third quarter and was replaced by Brett Hundley. Murray was 11 of 18 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown before the injury. He also ran for 40 yards on six carries.

The Cardinals will finish the regular season Sunday afternoon at the Los Angeles Rams.