Flores held various roles in personnel and coaching for the Patriots from 2004 to 2018 and was hired as head coach by the Dolphins in 2019. As he prepares his team to play New England for the second time this season Sunday, he explained how he navigates his relationship with Bill Belichick and former players still with the Patriots now that he’s gone to a division rival.

FOXBOROUGH — Brian Flores was a Patriot for so long, he’s still in the habit of saying “down there,” when he talks about other teams, even though it would be hard to find an NFL team positioned south of his Miami Dolphins.

“Look, I was with Bill for 15 years. So I know him very well. He knows me very well. At the end of the day, I have a lot of respect for him. I learned a lot from him. I’m fortunate to have worked with that organization for a long time,” Flores said via conference call Tuesday. “But I know this about him: He’s going to try to beat the heck out of us. And he knows this about me: We’re going to do the same. That’s why I was in the [Patriots] building. I’m competitive by nature.”

The Dolphins (4-11) are last in the AFC East and lost, 43-0, to the Patriots in Miami in September, but there are still some delicate situations that come up. Flores has seemingly used the Patriots’ practice squad as a feeder system, most recently signing defensive back Nate Brooks and linebacker Calvin Munson off the New England practice squad to their 53-man roster. Former Patriots Eric Rowe, Jomal Wiltz, Trent Harris, Aqib Talib, Ryan Lewis, and Ken Webster are all on the 53-man roster or on injured reserve for Miami.

Flores also brought three other Patriots assistants — offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, and assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski — with him to the Dolphins and also hired former Patriots Patrick Graham, Dave DeGuglielmo, and Tiquan Underwood to his staff.

It’s a sign of respect but also something that can get on Belichick’s nerves. The Patriots coach said in the recent HBO documentary he did with Nick Saban that he doesn’t like when his former assistants get jobs elsewhere and subsequently raid his staff. Flores, though, said his Patriots relationships still run deep.

“The friendships go far beyond football, I know that,” Flores said. “I think Bill knows that. But once it’s 1 o’clock on Sunday, they’re going to be on the other side and we’re competing and we’ll be friends after those 3-4 hours.”

Flores says he wants to win Sunday because he always wants to win. A coach who said before the season that he strongly dislikes the word “tanking” and considers it disrespectful to football, Flores is coaching a gutted roster that has shown some fight with all four of its wins coming in its last eight games. The possibility of playing “spoiler” to the Patriots, who will clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs if they win Sunday, isn’t an added incentive, Flores said.

“I don’t really think of it that way,” Flores said. “I love to compete, and I know that’s going to be a great environment. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us and a huge test for us to go into an environment like that against a really good football team and try to compete and try to come out with a win. That’s what competition’s all about.”

Season of giving

Patriots rookie defensive lineman Chase Winovich chose to give back to students at his high school this holiday season.

According to a Facebook post from the West Jefferson Hills School District in Jefferson Hills, Pa., Winovich paid off all the free and reduced lunch debt owed by students in the district last Friday.

“Growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me. It’s great to be able to give back during the holidays,” wrote Winovich, who graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills in 2014, in the post.

Winovich was a four-star football recruit coming out of high school, and wound up at the University of Michigan. He was a third-round pick of the Patriots this year and has 5.5 sacks and 19 tackles this season.

“It’s great to be able to give back during the holidays,” said Patriots rookie Chase Winovich. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Winovich also has a fond Christmas memory from his elementary school days. On his Twitter account last Friday, Winovich responded to a post from the school sharing pictures of its annual Holiday Show and explained that he had been a participant.

“When I was in 5th grade, and after several intense rounds of auditioning, I was named Santa in the Holiday Show. No big deal,” Winovich wrote.

A festive practice

The Patriots held a non-padded, walk-through-like session on the practice field at Gillette Stadium Tuesday with a Christmas Eve theme.

Mary J. Blige and Sheryl Crow’s version of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” and the Jackson 5’s “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” was heard as players stretched, with one of the McCourty brothers singing along loudly to the latter tune.

It was a low-key but well-attended practice. With players not wearing jerseys and media only permitted to observe a short period at the beginning, attendance-taking was imperfect, but all three players who missed or exited last Sunday’s game against the Bills — Jonathan Jones (groin), Jason McCourty (groin), and Marcus Cannon (ankle) — were present.

Most players were in a hurry to get home to their families once practice concluded, but the locker room had a few notable stragglers. Belichick, who doesn’t spend much time in the locker room because he considers it the players’ space, made a rare appearance and chuckled over something with Brandon Bolden and James White in one end of the room while Jerod Mayo sat with Elandon Roberts and Ja’Whaun Bentley in the other.

Plenty of cheer

Belichick was in a cheery mood on his afternoon conference call Tuesday. He gave a glowing answer to a question about Bolden, especially, saying “I can’t tell you how happy I am to have Brandon back,” after Bolden spent last year with the Dolphins . . . Belichick also had high praise for David Andrews and James Develin, who have stayed involved while on injured reserve. Andrews is still attending captains meetings, and Belichick said the duo has done a lot for the less-experienced players who are starting in their places . . . Belichick also referred to Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who starred at Suffield Academy in Connecticut in high school, as “one of the real success stories of New England football.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.