Patriots rookie defensive lineman Chase Winovich will always have fans at Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania. But the 24-year-old — who graduated from there in 2014 — probably made a few more with a move that’s truly in the spirit of the holidays.

According to a Facebook post from the West Jefferson Hills School District, Winovich paid off all of the students’ lunch debt.

“Growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me,” Winovich said, according to the district. “It’s great to be able to give back during the holidays!”