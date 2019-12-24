When is it OK for a Patriot to root for the Steelers? When Pittsburgh’s opponent in Sunday’s regular-season finale is nearing a thought-to-be unbreakable mark set by New England.

The Ravens are on the cusp of breaking one of the more memorable marks ever established by a pre-2001 Patriots team: most rushing yards by a team in a single season. Through 15 games, the Ravens have rushed for 3,073 yards — just 93 yards shy of the NFL record, set by the 1978 Patriots, who finished with 3,165 yards on the ground.

In this pass-first era, the idea of anyone even topping 3,000 yards on the ground as a team is remarkable. Only three teams in NFL history have topped 3,000 rushing yards in a season: the 1978 Patriots, the 1973 Bills (3,088), and this year’s Ravens.

(Two notes: that Buffalo team, led by O.J. Simpson, did it in 14 games, with Simpson becoming the first player in NFL history to top 2,000 rushing yards in one season. He ended with 2,003. And two, the 1948 Niners finished with 3,663 rushing yards in a 14-game season, but that was as part of the All-America Football Conference and not the NFL.)

The 1978 Patriots had four players — including quarterback Steve Grogan — finish their 16-game regular-season slate with 500 or more rushing yards. Sam Cunningham (768 yards, 3.9 yards per carry), Horace Ivory (693 yards, a team-high 11 rushing touchdowns), Andy Johnson (675 yards, 4.6 yards per carry), and Grogan (539 yards, 6.7 yards per carry) powered the New England ground game.

Quarterback Steve Grogan was a pretty good runner in 1978, especially after following blocks of John Hannah (73). File

In addition, the offensive line that included Hall of Famer John Hannah at left guard was bolstered by teammates like center Pete Brock and left tackle Leon Gray. They picked up a record 181 first downs, and averaged 198 rushing yards per game, and finished 11-5. (They lost in the divisional round to the Houston Oilers — the first home playoff game in franchise history.)

As for the Ravens, their success on the ground has come via quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,206 yards) and running back Mark Ingram (1,018 yards). The electrifying Jackson has already set the single-season mark for most rushing yards by a quarterback, but he’s also the only player in NFL history with at least 3,000 passing yards and at least 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

While 93 yards on the ground might not seem like a big deal to a team that’s averaged 204.9 rushing yards per game through the first 15 contests, there’s a catch: When it comes to wins and losses, this game means nothing to Baltimore, as the Ravens are already locked in to the No. 1 seed. As a result, coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson and All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda would be among those not playing in the regular-season finale against the Steelers. Harbaugh said Ingram, who suffered a calf injury in last week’s win over the Browns, will also sit out.

For what it’s worth, Baltimore’s backups have proven to be pretty adept on the ground. No. 2 quarterback Robert Griffin, who rushed for 1,304 yards in his first two seasons in the league prior to suffering a serious knee injury, has 12 carries for 20 yards in limited reps this season. Gus Edwards, who would likely get the bulk of the reps in Ingram’s place, is also no slouch; he has 581 rushing yards this year, and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Regardless of what happens Sunday, the mark set by the 1978 Patriots will remain as one of the most impressive in franchise history. Whether it will continue to be a part of the NFL record book could ultimately come down to game-planning on the part of Harbaugh and the game-readiness of Baltimore’s backup offense.

