“I feel really good,” Watt said. “We’ve worked extremely hard at rehab. We’ve had a very smooth process and everything’s been going extremely well. So I’m really, really excited to back in the field with everybody and to get back out there helping my team and playing for this city.”

Watt has been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery.

J.J. Watt returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, clearing the way for the star defensive end to play in the team’s playoff game in two weeks.

The Texans will have 21 days from Tuesday to take him off the injured reserve and add him to the active roster. If they plan to play him in their first playoff game during the weekend of Jan. 4-5, they’ll have to activate him by 4 p.m. ET the day before the game.

Watt has been working out with the team’s trainers and medical staff away for a while and said he’s felt good during those workouts. He said he’s been wearing a harness during those workouts and that he’ll continue to wear that to protect himself during team practices. The harness keeps his arm from being pulled too far backward.

Watt said that he began thinking he might be able to return for the postseason not long after he was injured.

“When I got hurt I just assumed I was done,” he said. “I didn’t even know there was a possibility. And then literally a couple days after the surgery I was feeling so good that I asked — ‘is it remotely possible?’ We left the . . . door open for a possibility.”

Rudolph out for Steelers

Mason Rudolph’s star-crossed season is over. The Steelers placed the second-year quarterback on injured reserve, two days after Rudolph hurt his left shoulder in the third quarter of a loss to the Jets. The move clears up Pittsburgh’s quarterback picture heading into the regular-season finale against the Ravens.

Rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his fifth straight start for the Steelers (8-7), who are in a fight with Tennessee for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Paxton Lynch will serve as Hodges’s primary backup.

Rudolph passed for 1,765 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 games after taking over for the injured Ben Rothlisberger.

The Steelers do not control their own destiny to reach the postseason. The clearest path to the sixth seed has Pittsburgh beating the AFC North champion Ravens while AFC South champion Houston beats Tennessee. Coach Mike Tomlin also announced that two-time All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey will not play against the Ravens because of a knee injury.

Seahawks welcome back Lynch

When Marshawn Lynch played his last game for Seattle in January 2016, a playoff loss to Carolina, the idea of him ever wearing a Seahawks uniform again seemed preposterous.

Yet here was Lynch going through his first practice with Seattle in nearly four years, and potentially tasked with playing a major role Sunday against San Francisco with the NFC West title on the line. When it comes to NFL reunions, this is as unlikely as it gets. Not just Lynch back on a football field after more than a year away, but back in Seattle.

“What I needed to hear from him is where his heart is. Is he in it and does he want to go for it, which he totally does,’’ Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. ‘‘He’s worked to prove that. I don’t doubt him one bit about that. He’s very sincere about how he presents himself to this game and it’s very important to him to be at his best and do well, and he’s going to do everything he can to make that happen.”

The arrival of Lynch was a spark of energy inside a Seattle locker room that was left reeling after Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona. Not only were the Seahawks run over by the Cardinals, they lost their most direct path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and their top two running backs to injury.

Lynch may end up being great in Seattle’s backfield. He may end up looking like a 33-year-old who hasn’t played in more than a year. But the idea of “Beast Mode” carrying the ball once again in a Seattle uniform galvanized not only the fan base, but a locker room of players who mostly haven’t had Lynch as a teammate.

Linebacker K.J. Wright, one of the few holdovers from Lynch’s last season, said some of the younger players seemed a bit in awe of Lynch being back in Seattle’s locker room.

“Only one person can pull this off and that’s No. 24,’’ Wright said. ‘‘Back in the building, it feels good. When I heard the news I was like, ‘Perfect.’ He’s just the ultimate teammate, cool dude, just ballin’. I’m glad to have him back.”

Seattle made official the signings of Lynch and Robert Turbin — the same backfield combo it used from 2012-14 — on Tuesday. The Seahawks placed injured running backs Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) on injured reserve to open up the roster spots.

Lynch made a surprise media appearance after practice for all of nine seconds, saying, “Happy holidays. Merry New Year. You all have a great day. It’s a great feeling to be back.”

Rams’ Ramsey to miss finale

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not play in the season finale against Arizona because of a knee injury. Ramsey should recover in 4-6 weeks and is not expected to require surgery, the team said. Ramsey had 33 tackles and one interception in nine games with the Rams after being acquired from Jacksonville in a trade on Oct. 15.