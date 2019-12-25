The team has been revealed on NFL Network each week by position, culminating with quarterbacks on Friday. Several former Patriots made the list, and at the end of the most recent episode, it was revealed Tom Brady was selected as one of the 10 quarterbacks.

As part of the celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, a 26-person committee of coaches, team and front office executives, former players, and media selected the NFL 100 All-Time Team — a roster of 100 players and 10 coaches.

Here’s a look at the Patriots that made the team.

Bill Belichick, coach, 1991-present

Bill Belichick has had 19 consecutive winning seasons with the Patriots, and the most playoff wins of all time for an NFL coach. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Belichick ranks third all-time in coaching wins, with an overall record of 304-137, including the playoffs, heading into the final week of the 2019 season. His 31 postseason wins are the most in NFL history, as are his Super Bowl appearances (9) and Super Bowl wins (6). He has posted 19 consecutive winning seasons with the Patriots, and clinched the AFC East title for the 11th straight year last week.

Tom Brady, quarterback, 2000-present

Tom Brady was the first quarterback to be revealed on the NFL 100 All-Time Team. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Selected in the sixth round of the 2000 draft with the 199th pick, Brady has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots. He has led the team to nine Super Bowls and six titles, winning four Super Bowl MVPs. A three-time league MVP, Brady has been named to 14 Pro Bowls and is a three-time All Pro. He holds the record for most playoff games started by a quarterback (40) and most playoff games won (30).

John Hannah, guard, 1973-85

John Hannah played his entire career with the Patriots. George Rizer/Globe staff file

The Patriots drafted the versatile guard out of Alabama with the fourth pick in 1973. He spent his entire career with the Patriots, anchoring the offensive line on a team that reached Super Bowl XX, the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance. He was a seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, including the last eight seasons of his career. In 1981, he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated as “The Best Offensive Lineman Of All Time.”

Rob Gronkowski, tight end, 2010-18

Rob Gronkowski had 79 touchdown receptions with the Patriots. /Jim Davis/Globe staff file

Drafted in the second round by the Patriots in 2010, Gronkowski spent his entire nine-year career in New England. He ranks third among tight ends with 79 touchdown receptions, and first with 12 in the playoffs, second only to Jerry Rice among all players. He had 17 touchdown receptions in 2011, setting an NFL single-season record for tight ends. A four-time All Pro, Gronkowski was selected to five Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls. His five seasons with at least 10 touchdown receptions is the most for tight ends; he is tied for the most 1,000-yard seasons with four.

Randy Moss, wide receiver, 1998-2012

Randy Moss hauled in 23 touchdowns from Tom Brady in his first season with the Patriots in 2007. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Moss spent his first seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him 21st in 1998. He had 587 receptions and 92 touchdowns in two stints with the Vikings, but it was in his first year with the Patriots that he set the NFL record for most touchdown receptions in a season, hauling in 23 from Tom Brady in 2007. In three plus seasons with the Patriots (2007-2010), Moss had 259 receptions for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Mike Haynes, cornerback, 1976-89

Mike Haynes played seven seasons with the Patriots. Frank O’Brien/Globe staff file

Selected by the Patriots with the fifth pick in 1976, Haynes spent the first seven seasons of his 14-year Hall of Fame career in New England. He had eight interceptions in his first season and was Defensive Rookie of the Year. A two-time All-Pro, Haynes played in nine Pro Bowls, and had an interception in the Los Angeles Raiders’ Super Bowl XVIII win.

Adam Vinatieri, kicker, 1996-present

Adam Vinatieri (left) and Tom Brady celebrated won three Super Bowls together for the Patriots. Jim Davis/Globe staff file

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Vinatieri spent the first 10 seasons of his career in New England, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls, all by a field goal. He is the only kicker in NFL history to score at least 1,000 points for two different teams, having done so here and in his 12 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He has won four Super Bowls in five appearances, and is a three-time All-Pro.

Junior Seau, linebacker, 1990-2009

Junior Seau spent the final four seasons of his 20-year career with the Patriots. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff file/Globe staff

The late Seau played the last four seasons of his 20-year career with the Patriots, making 16 starts and playing in his second of two Super Bowls. But it was his 13 seasons with the San Diego Chargers, who took him with the fifth pick in the 1990 draft, that put him in the Hall of Fame. He finished his career as a six-time All Pro, named to 12 Pro Bowls. He had 1,846 tackles, 56.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, and 18 fumbles recovered.

