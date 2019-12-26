“Tom is crazy,” Roberts said after practice on Thursday. “Tom is funny. I think Tom really wants to [play] special teams and stuff, he just ain’t been able to, yet. And defense. I feel Tom would be a good safety. Tom at corner. He might be a good linebacker, too — Tom sticks in. But right now, you know, I think Tom is good where he’s at.”

The subject was raised following a Brady social media post in which he repeated Roberts’s quote about “run[ning] through their [expletive] face” in describing his own block on an N’Keal Harry run in the second quarter against Buffalo.

FOXBOROUGH — Linebacker Elandon Roberts once again switched to offense to play fullback in the Patriots’ 24-17 win over the Bills last Saturday. Now, Roberts is speculating on a role reversal for Tom Brady.

And Roberts seems committed wherever he ends up, defense or offense, when the Patriots meet the Dolphins on Sunday.

“For me, it’s always good to help the offense out,” Roberts said. “I’m 100 percent a defensive player. But at the same time, when it’s this late in the season, and it’s playoff time, and you’re taking this game like a playoff game, all your players got to be used.

“I feel grateful enough to be able to go help the offense out. Wherever Bill [Belichick] and them guys need me, I’m more than open. Because at the same time, it’s do or die. When I’m on the offensive side of the ball, I’m going to give 100 percent for those guys. My mentality is my mentality, it’s not going to change. It’s a do-your-job mentality. Physicality is a part of the game, so that’s going to come with it, regardless. You all heard the quote. You know what’s coming.”

Roberts the linebacker is preparing to stop Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“He’s been doing some great things,” Roberts said. “I feel like he brings a lot of juice to that offense. Like he’s bringing a lot of juice to wherever he’s been. And I feel like Sunday he’ll be out there ready to go. You know he’s going to bring it, he’s not going to lay down for anybody. He’s never been like that. I respect his game, respect what he brings to the field. It’s going to be fun.

And Roberts the two-way competitor is preparing to face two of his former coaches, Brian Flores, now the Dolphins’ head coach, and Chad O’Shea, the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator.

“Great coaches over there,” Roberts said. “We know, personally, Coach Flores, [O’Shea]. They’ll be ready to go. You get a lot of comparison about their team to us, because the coaches came from us. But I feel they’re just playing Dolphins ball. Sometimes you get caught in where coaches came from and stuff like that — they’re like New England. No, they’re like the Dolphins. They do what they do. Flores did a great job getting them prepared to play week in and week out and they’re going to be prepared to play 60 minutes.

“That’s it. It’s playoff time. Time to go. One game at a time now. You win this game, you know what’s in front of you. You lose, you know what you’ve got to do, too. So it’s do or die. Period.”