Slogging through the start of the season, the Patriots could barely get out of neutral. They broke 100 yards three times in the first 10 games and were near the bottom of the league in yards per carry — they averaged 3.3 yards per attempt over the first 10 games. It was thought that the losses of David Andrews and James Develin would end up being the death knell for the New England ground attack.

Could the Patriots be headed toward a renaissance in the running game? That remains to be seen, but with the postseason looming, it’s hard not to notice New England’s ground game is suddenly trending in the right direction.

But it’s clear things have changed over the last month-plus. Including their 143 rushing yards in last Saturday’s win over the Bills, in the last five games the Patriots have averaged 132 rushing yards. In the previous four games, they averaged 75 rushing yards per game. They now average 3.7 yards per carry, an increase of almost a half-yard since their low-water mark of 3.3 yards per carry following a victory over the Eagles.

When it comes to Sony Michel, the numbers are just as impressive: He’s averaged 4.31 yards per carry and totaled 323 rushing yards over the last five games — that’s on the heels of 3.34 yards per carry and 515 rushing yards over the first 10 games.

So, what’s behind the change? There are other factors at play, of course. Michel has run with more authority, there’s a little more stability up front with the return of Isaiah Wynn, and the work of Rex Burkhead as a change-up option in the backfield can’t be discounted.

But really, three things jump off the page:

One, Elandon Roberts has played 31 snaps the last two weeks at fullback, and it’s clear his gonzo approach to the position has paid dividends, especially against the Bills. To paraphrase Roberts, he has an affinity for running through guys, a trait you need if you’re going to be a successful fullback.

Two, the Patriots have played some teams that have focused primarily on slowing the passing game by only sending four rushers (a situation in which New England has taken advantage), or teams (such as the Bengals) that simply aren’t all that good at slowing the run.

And three, some of the younger pass catchers have become more dependable over the last month or so, including N’Keal Harry. He’s not going to make the Pro Bowl, but Harry’s appearance at multiple spots last Saturday shows the Patriots are expanding his level of responsibility. (He’s reminded observers a little bit of Cordarrelle Patterson’s usage from last year.) As a result, teams have to start factoring him in when you create a defensive game plan. You have one more body committed to stopping the pass, that’s one fewer guy against the run.

Through 15 games, we’ve learned the Patriots have a championship-caliber defense, and an opportunistic special teams unit capable of tilting the field in their favor. One of the only questions left? Whether the running game can now fully reclaim some of the magic it had at the end of the 2018 season, or if the work of the last five weeks has been a mirage. The answer will go a long way toward determining the legacy of the 2019 team.

