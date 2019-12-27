He played just one game -- Week 2 in Miami -- after signing with New England following his release from the Oakland Raiders.

The receiver hasn’t played in the NFL since he was cut by the Patriots in September in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

Antonio Brown has a workout scheduled with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has indicated that if Brown were picked up by a team, he would be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list until an investigation into the allegations was completed.

Brown was interviewed by the league in November, weeks after the NFL met with Britney Taylor, the woman who filed a civil lawsuit against Brown alleging sexual assault and rape in separate incidents from two years ago, in September.

Brown has previously said on social media that he won’t play in the NFL anymore. He has also apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft.

Goodell said on Dec. 11 that he had not met with Brown, but that investigators had, and that the investigation was not finished.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.