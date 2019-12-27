But you don’t get to 12-3 and a potential first-round bye in the playoffs without contributions from less heralded players. And the Patriots, as usual, have more than a few players that don’t generate headlines, but put their heads down, do their job, and contribute to the team’s success.

Tom Brady is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. Julian Edelman is a local hero. Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty and Donta Hightower get plenty of ink. Every fantasy football player knows the names Sony Michel and N’Keal Harry.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at the players who have quietly thrived for the Patriots this year:

Center Ted Karras

He was unexpectedly thrust into a crucial role right before the season started, taking over as the starting center when David Andrews developed blood clots in his lungs, knocking him out for the season. And Karras had a tough time in the first few games, especially with his shotgun snaps – Karras was floating change-ups back to Tom Brady, not fastballs, and it seemed to affect the quarterback’s timing a bit.

But Karras’ snaps haven’t been an issue since September, and his play hasn’t been noticed much over the last couple of months, which is about the best thing you could say about an offensive lineman. Though he missed one game with a knee injury, Karras has otherwise been solid and dependable, playing in 95.7 percent of snaps in his 14 games. Karras’ play has also been clean – he has allowed just one sack all season, and has committed just three penalties (all holding calls), with two accepted. Karras hasn’t committed a penalty in any of his last nine games.

Advertisement

Karras’ stats compare favorably to Andrews, who last year committed four penalties and allowed one sack. And Karras has been respectable in the run game and on screen passes of late. Karras probably isn’t as good of a center as Andrews overall, but he has held his own this year.

Related: Ted Karras goes from the offensive line to ‘The Office’

Brandon Bolden has been a workhorse on special teams for the Patriots. Elise Amendola/AP/Associated Press

Running back Brandon Bolden

After spending one year with the Dolphins, Bolden was brought back this year to lead the Patriots’ special teams. And Bolden currently ranks second behind Matthew Slater on the Patriots with 301 special teams snaps.

But Bolden has provided an unexpected spark on offense and as a kickoff returner. While only playing 96 offensive snaps through 15 games, Bolden did a nice job earlier this season as an emergency short-yardage running back, rushing 15 times for 68 yards and three touchdowns while Michel struggled with the role. Bolden also has caught nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, giving him a career-high four TDs this season.

Related: What has changed with the Patriots’ running game?

And Bolden has been sufficient as a kickoff returner, even though he had never done it in seven previous NFL seasons. Bolden’s 21.7 average return isn’t anything to crow about, but the Patriots are 16th in the NFL in average starting field position (25.1 yard line), and have been tackled inside the 20 only four times, tied for fourth-fewest in the NFL. Bolden probably won’t break a long kickoff, but he reliably gets the Patriots to the 25 yard line.

Advertisement

Defensive linemen Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and Danny Shelton

. The Patriots’ linebackers get most of the hype and a cool nickname (“The Boogeymen,”), but the three big guys up front have quietly excelled for the Patriots’ No. 1-ranked defense.

Guy, who plays 33.8 snaps per game, has been tremendous in run defense, and helps swallow up blockers in the pass rush. Guy is third on the Patriots with 58 tackles (one off his career high set last year), plus he has two sacks, four quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and his first career interception.

Butler, who plays 30 snaps per game, only has 25 tackles, but has been a menace with the pass rush (at least for a 3-4 defensive end). Now in his third season, Butler has set career highs across the board with six sacks, eight quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and five passes batted down.

And Shelton, who was a big disappointment in his first season in New England and came back this year on a veteran-minimum contract, has been one of the team’s best surprises. A a 345-pound nose tackle who plays 31.7 snaps per game (up from 24.8 last year), Shelton is fourth on the Patriots with 55 tackles, and has a career-high three sacks, six quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

These three also play plenty of special teams: Guy has played 157 snaps, Shelton 100 and Butler 86.

Advertisement

John Simon has found a home in New England after spending time with three other teams. Elise Amendola/AP/Associated Press

Defensive end John Simon

. A seventh-year journeyman who previously spent time with Baltimore, Houston and Indianapolis, Simon has found a home in New England after joining the team in the middle of the 2018 season. He has been a terrific edge defender this season, whose best attribute – his discipline in setting the edge and forcing running backs and quarterbacks back to the middle of the field – doesn’t show up in the stat sheet.

But Simon still has compiled decent numbers: 40 tackles, four sacks, an interception, one forced fumble, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and four passes defended. And like the others on this list, Simon has been a contributor on special teams, playing 176 snaps.

Simon signed a two-year, $4.1 million base value contract before the season and has been worth every penny.

Terrence Brooks has played more snaps with the Patriots this season than he did the four seasons prior. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images/Getty Images

Safety Terrence Brooks

When the Patriots signed Brooks in March, it was mostly for special teams. Brooks didn’t play much defense in his previous four seasons with the Jets, Eagles and Ravens: Just 69 defensive snaps last year, 92 in 2017, only three snaps in 2016 with the Eagles, and 65 in 2015.

But Brooks has been a surprising contributor to the Patriots’ defense, proving especially helpful with Patrick Chung missing three games due to injury. Brooks has played a career-high 282 defensive snaps, compared to just 229 total from 2015-18. And he has been effective, compiling 22 tackles, three quarterback hits, three passes defended, and an interception against the Jets in Week 7.

The Patriots probably didn’t plan on using Brooks so much on defense when they signed him, but he has earned his role.

Advertisement

Kicker Nick Folk

Kicker has been an issue for the Patriots all season – first with Stephen Gostkowski missing four extra points in four games, then with the Patriots cycling through three more kickers after Gostkowski was lost for the season with a hip injury.

But Folk, the third kicker brought on board this season, has finally brought some consistency to the position. He is 13-of-16 on field goals in his six games, plus 9-for-9 on extra points. Folk is only 4-of-7 from 40-49 yards, and the Patriots in recent weeks have passed up on some longer field goal attempts to go for it on fourth down, but Folk has been solid of late. He went 2-for-2 against the Bengals and 3-for-3 against the Bills, including a 51-yarder last week against Buffalo, the Patriots’ first attempt from 50-plus yards all season.

Folk will never get confused for Adam Vinatieri (or even Gostkowski), but he is bringing some confidence back to the kicking position.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin