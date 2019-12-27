“It’s easy to make changes,’’ Blank said at the team’s training facility in suburban Flowery Brand “It’s almost easier in many ways to make changes than to not make changes.’’

Owner Arthur Blank did add there will be organizational changes that restore President and CEO Rich McKay to a more prominent role in football operations. In another change, Quinn will give up the dual role as defensive coordinator that he took on this year. Raheem Morris will get the job, hardly a surprise after he switched to the defensive staff at midseason and sparked a major turnaround.

Wrapping up another disappointing season but buoyed by a strong finish, the Atlanta Falcons announced they are keeping coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff in 2020.

In the end, the longtime Falcons owner chose stability even with the Falcons assured of their second straight losing season.

‘‘It’s about winning games, winning championships, winning rings’’ Blank said. “My belief is this group, this leadership group, this coaching group, can get us there more quickly than any other approach we could’ve taken.”

Blank made the decision before the Falcons (6-9) head to Tampa Bay for the season finale Sunday, removing Atlanta from the list of teams that might be heading for a coaching change.

“This has been the hardest, most invaluable year for me as a coach — ever,” Quinn said. “I’ve made mistakes, and we get to fix them.’’

Perhaps the most surprising development was McKay reclaiming a major role on the football side. A former general manager with both the Falcons and the Buccaneers, McKay was bumped upstairs when Dimitroff was hired as GM in 2008 after a five-year stint as director of college scouting for the Patriots. Since then, McKay has largely concentrated on business operations.

Now, Quinn and Dimitroff will report directly to McKay, with Blank retaining oversight of football operations. McKay will become the direct conduit to the owner on all football-related matters.

“It doesn’t seem strange to me,” Blank said. “He’s extraordinarily connected to the sport and to the NFL and what’s going on. Getting the stadium built required a lot of his time, but his knowledge of the NFL is as current today as it has been for the last 25 years.”

McKay stressed that Quinn and Dimitroff will continue to make the personnel decisions, with the coach retaining the final say over the 53-man roster.

Blank said bluntly that poor coaching was a major cause of the team’s problems in the first half of the season. He also criticized Quinn for dragging his feet on making needed changes.

“He probably should have made some of these changes sooner,” Blank said. “I think the second half of the season is great and gives us a trail we can follow as we look into next year, but after you’re 1-7, it’s a little bit late. The music has kind of stopped playing.’’

Punter Way gets extension

The Redskins and Tress Way agreed on a four-year, $15 million extension that makes him the fourth-highest-paid punter in the NFL. Way was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time this season as he leads the league with an average of 49.2 yards per punt. Rams punter Johnny Hekker is signed to a league-high $18.75 million deal, followed by the Ravens’ Sam Koch ($16.25 million) and the Saints’ Thomas Morstead ($15.6 million) . . . Elbert Dubenion, a receiver who played key roles in the Buffalo Bills winning consecutive American Football League championships in the mid-1960s, has died. He was 86. The Bills said Dubenion died Thursday, 55 years to the day of Buffalo winning its first AFL title with a 20-7 victory over the San Diego Chargers. Dubenion had been living in Ohio and battling Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s . . . Broncos rookie defensive end Dre’Mont Jones became just the third rookie in franchise history to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, joining linebackers D.J. Williams in 2004 and Von Miller in 2011. Jones returned to the Broncos’ lineup after missing a game at Kansas City and he maded five tackles and 2.5 sacks in spearheading a Denver defense that limited the Lions to 191 total yards in a 27-1 7 Broncos victory.