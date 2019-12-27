“I feel like that every day,” Brady said Friday. “I mean, I go out there and I play, I’m throwing the ball around to these receivers. And you think — when I was a kid I’d be in the parking lot at Candlestick, you know, throwing the football with my friends. Now, I’m throwing to the best athletes in the world and then getting paid for it. You know, ‘Hey, can you guard this guy? We’re going to run this route and try to complete it.’ That’s what we did when we were kids. And in a lot of ways I’m still doing it as a kid. I feel like a kid. And think it’s important to still look at it like that.”

FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady’s career defies actuarial charts, partly because of clean living, genes, and regular exercise — and partly because of mind-set. Brady might be 42 years old, but he’s still thinking young.

Brady made his debut as an emergency fill-in quarterback for the Patriots in the 2000 season and plans to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins as he has since his debut, though if he becomes a free agent after the 2019 season, this could be his final regular-season appearance for the team.

Advertisement

“I would say no different than I’ve approached it for the last 20 years, probably,” Brady said when asked if he has approached these past few weeks any differently given his contract status. “Do the best I can do, help our team win, be a great player, and have a winning attitude and try to bring it to the field.

“The thing about the football season, it’s 16 individual games. But, in the end, it’s a long span of practice, play, practice, play. It’s like a marathon and you have these individual sprints within the marathon, and it’s really about the competitiveness you bring on a weekly basis.

Advertisement

“So, everyone has the competitiveness the first four games, through the first eight games, and probably toward the end of the year you get a little second wind, because things kind of are a bit more clear as you go through the season. Everyone’s worked really hard, but the point for all of us is go out there and win and do the best you can possibly do.

“So, I’m excited for this team to take the field on Sunday. We’ve got a lot to play for. This is a huge game for us and, really, to get to 13-3 is a huge accomplishment. It’s very hard to do, so we’ve got a lot at stake and we’ve got to go play like it.”

Brady might be channeling youthful enthusiasm while performing. But, as the team’s elder statesman, he offers advice and gives pep talks.

“You know, I’ve been around a little bit, so I kind of pick my spots because you know if you speak too much then it loses a little bit at the time,” Brady said. “So I just try to pick the right time to express the things that are important, and everyone does that. We have coaches that do that.

“As a veteran player, as a captain, I feel like that’s good knowledge for me to share, and that’s just us going out there and understanding what’s at stake. I think everybody puts a lot aside. I have a lot of grown-up issues — kids and families and life things. And a lot of younger guys don’t. That’s just the reality.

Advertisement

“And when you’re an older player you don’t take those things for granted. You realize things you’re putting off are very important and things you can’t get back, the longer you do it. And try to express to them that these are important things and it’s important for me to sacrifice for them and they’ve got to do the same and that’s the reality.”

NFL competition might have been like child’s play to Brady. But Brady’s numbers indicate he can pass for an old-timer.

“I never thought I’d be playing 20 years in the NFL, certainly never thought I’d ever get picked for that team.”

Frank Dell’Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @frankdellapa.