It wasn’t a novel idea to Scarnecchia, because he’d seen the switch work during his time as an assistant at SMU. The team had one of the all-time great running games with the famed “Pony Express” backfield in the early 1980s, but was in need of a road grader to pave the way.

“I think we all just said, ‘Why don’t we just do that?’ ” the veteran offensive line coach said Friday.

FOXBOROUGH — When the suggestion to move Elandon Roberts to fullback was brought to Dante Scarnecchia’s attention a few weeks back, he was all in.

“We had Eric [Dickerson] and Craig [James] but our fullback wasn’t very good, but we had a hell of a linebacker who was even starting for us on defense,’’ Scarnecchia said Friday. “His name was Jerry Kovar and we moved him over to fullback and he was unbelievable. He gave to us, down there, what Elandon, not on as big a scale, has done for us the last couple of weeks. So, we really need him, and he helps us, and it helps our offense. No doubt.’’

Roberts played 21 offensive snaps (to go along with two on defense and three on special teams) in the win over Buffalo last Saturday, helping clear the way for the Patriots to gain 143 yards on the ground.

Advertisement

A teeth-rattling linebacker by trade, Roberts has brought that physicality to the other side of the ball.

“As you guys all know, Elandon is great at going downhill and knocking the [heck] out of somebody,’’ said running backs coach Ivan Fears. “So, kind of excited to have him do it.’’

Fears noted that having Roberts step in has allowed the team to maintain its two-back looks and Scarnecchia expects Roberts to remain a part of the offense for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

“Bless his heart, he’s doing everything we’ve asked him to do,’’ Scarnecchia said. “Thank goodness for him because, you know, we like to have a fullback in front of our backs, and we haven’t been able to do that. He’s been so good about embracing this job that we’ve asked him to do, albeit on a short, smaller scale, certainly than what [James] Develin would have done. We’re happy that we have him and he gives us a lift on the emotional side. [He has] that desire to do well and all that. We’ll continue to use him and it will be very much in the same way.’’

Praising McDaniels

Roberts wasn’t the only one who Scarnecchia praised Friday morning. The assistant, who retired following the 2013 season, said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was a big reason he returned to the staff in 2016.

“I would never have come back here if he was not here,’’ said Scarnecchia. “I mean that. He’s just such a really good coach and a great guy for me personally to work with — for all of us to work with. I don’t want to speak for everybody. He’s very bright, a football guy through and through. He understands the game from front to the back end and the whole width and breadth of everything. He’s a coach’s son, born into the game and just a pleasure to be around and work with. A hard-working guy. Just a really, really good coach.’’

Advertisement

Scarnecchia then made a positive prediction about the future of McDaniels, always a hot name when vacancies come up.

“Someone’s going to be very lucky to have him as a head coach someday,’’ Scarnecchia said.

Backing Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore has created a lot of buzz as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and he received an enthusiastic campaign endorsement. “One hundred percent,’’ said frequent practice partner Julian Edelman. “He’s a monster.” Gilmore has a league-high tying six interceptions and routinely shuts down opponents’ top receiving threats . . . Edelman (knee/shoulder) was one of eight players listed as limited/questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Also questionable: linebackers Jamie Collins (shoulder), Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee) and Shilique Calhoun (illness); corners Jonathan Jones (groin) and Jason McCourty (groin); right tackle Marcus Cannon; and safety Terrence Brooks, who was a new addition to the injury report with a groin ailment . . . Calhoun missed his second straight practice, which for the second straight Friday was held inside Gillette Stadium . . . As a reminder, the Patriots will lock up the No. 2 seed and a bye week if they beat the Dolphins or the Chiefs lose to the Chargers. “For us, the only game we’re focused on is the Miami game,’’ said coach Bill Belichick. “We have an opportunity to miss a round of the playoffs, so that’s our opportunity, and we’ll try to take advantage of it.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.