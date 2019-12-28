But the 2019 season unofficially was the Year of the Rookie, with several first-year players producing solid seasons and making the choice on each side of the ball a difficult one.

I’m talking, of course, about the vote for Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year. Usually the picks are obvious — whichever quarterback has the best season, and whichever pass rusher compiles the most sacks.

Who are you going to vote for in 2020? The choice won’t be easy.

Their careers are still young, of course, and many of the players who produced well this season may still flame out. But NFL general managers seemed to have a pretty good grasp on last year’s crop of talent.

Looking at the top 10 picks, none were inherent busts. Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, Devin White, Daniel Jones, Josh Allen, Ed Oliver, and Devin Bush were all good to great in their first season. Clelin Ferrell was decent enough for the Raiders, and T.J. Hockenson was off to a good start until an ankle injury derailed his season.

The pool for Offensive Rookie of the Year is quite deep. Murray, the No. 1 overall pick, would be the obvious choice in most years. His passing numbers aren’t stellar — 226.5 yards per game, 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 64.6 completion percentage — and the Cardinals are only 5-9-1. But they were feisty and competitive this year with Murray, improving from 3-13 last year, and he produced several highlight-reel plays. Murray has been dynamic with his feet, rushing for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

And the Cardinals produced a few impressive wins, beating Cleveland by two touchdowns two weeks ago and pulling off an upset last week in Seattle, 27-13. Murray is going to be a star in this league.

But Murray is no shoo-in, because of an abundance of productive rookies around the league. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will garner several votes, currently ranked eighth in the league with 1,150 rushing yards. Jacobs is averaging a healthy 4.8 yards per carry, has scored seven touchdowns, and has 166 receiving yards. And he’s not the only rookie running back thriving.

Buffalo’s Devin Singletary has 775 yards (5.1 average) and four total touchdowns, serving as one of the main catalysts of the Bills’ offense. Miles Sanders has been terrific in Philadelphia, with 766 rushing yards, 510 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns.

And the wide receiver position has been absolutely loaded, producing the best rookie class since 2014, which included Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Sammy Watkins, and Jarvis Landry. The NFL hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rookie receiver since the Saints’ Michael Thomas in 2016, but the Titans’ A.J. Brown (927 yards) could get there on Sunday.

Washington’s Terry McLaurin (919 yards) is close but won’t play in the finale. Both should be in the short conversation for Rookie of the Year, with seven touchdowns apiece (plus a rushing touchdown for Brown).

Brown has been a dynamic playmaker, averaging 19.3 yards per catch, third-best in the league. But that’s not even best among rookies. The Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman is second in the NFL at 20.3 yards per catch. He would get consideration for the award in many years, with 508 yards and six touchdowns, but this year Hardman is buried in a stack of quality receivers. This year’s rookie receiver class has eight players with at least five touchdowns, six players with at least 600 yards, and two with at least 900 yards. Those are the second-highest totals of the decade behind the 2014 season, and there is still one game to go.

D.K. Metcalf has 819 yards and six touchdowns for the Seahawks. The Giants’ Darius Slayton has been a nice surprise, leading all rookies with eight touchdown catches. The 49ers’ Deebo Samuel (700 yards, three TDs), Steelers’ Diontae Johnson (626 yards, five touchdowns), Ravens’ Marquise Brown (569 yards, seven touchdowns), and Broncos tight end Noah Fant (558 yards, three touchdowns) have all produced this year.

Picking a Defensive Rookie of the Year won’t be easy, either, with several quality candidates but no obvious standout. The Jaguars’ Josh Allen has been a menace off the edge, leading all rookies with 10 sacks and adding two forced fumbles. The 49ers’ Bosa has filled up the stat sheet, compiling nine sacks, an interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three batted passes.

Raiders fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby has been a terrific surprise, with 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been a menace up the middle, leading all rookie interior players with five sacks and adding a forced fumble.

Two linebackers named Devin have certainly made their mark. The Steelers’ Devin Bush is second among rookies with 97 tackles, and has added a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a touchdown return. The Buccaneers’ Devin White is fourth among rookies with 86 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a touchdown return of his own.

On the back end, the Buccaneers’ Sean Murphy-Bunting leads all rookies with three interceptions, and has added a sack, a forced fumble, and a touchdown. Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill helped stabilize their secondary, compiling three interceptions and a touchdown.

If I had a vote, I would probably pick Murray and Bosa. The quarterback position has an outsized importance compared to others on the field, and Murray has been fantastic. And Bosa has been unblockable at times, and has impacted the game in myriad ways.

But there are several good choices. And NFL general managers deserve a gold star for accurately assessing this year’s rookie crop.

TOUGHING IT OUT

Edelman answers bell with injuries

Julian Edelman spiked the ball after his two-point conversion last Saturday against the Bills. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

A few Patriots-related notes:

■ Playing through pain is part of the job, but Julian Edelman takes it to the next level. He has been listed as questionable on the injury report for 11 out of 15 games this year, yet has played every time:

Weeks 4-8: chest

Week 9: chest, shoulder

Weeks 12-14: shoulder

Weeks 15-16: knee, shoulder

And this is nothing new for Edelman. Discounting the 2017 season, when he tore his ACL in the preseason, Edelman has been questionable for 21 of his past 49 games since the start of 2016, yet didn’t miss a game because of injury (he missed four games in 2018 for a PED suspension). And since the start of the 2013 season, his first as a full-time receiver, Edelman has been listed as questionable or lower for 36 of 95 games, and only missed nine of them — and seven were because of a broken foot in 2015.

■ Stephon Gilmore gets most of the publicity around here, but second-year cornerback J.C. Jackson has been excellent this season, establishing himself as the clear No. 2 with Jason McCourty struggling through injuries. Per STATS LLC, Jackson has allowed a completion percentage of 42.6 (23 catches on 54 targets), which is third-lowest among 207 qualifying defensive backs (minimum 30 targets). Only Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (36.7 percent) and 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (41.5 percent) are lower.

Jackson has allowed 247 receiving yards and no touchdowns this year, with 10 passes defended and four interceptions. He does have four pass interference penalties, tied for sixth-most in the league.

Gilmore has the seventh-lowest completion percentage allowed (43.4 percent), while Jonathan Jones is 63rd out of 207 (56.7 percent) and Patrick Chung is 172nd (72.2 percent).

■ Left guard Joe Thuney is about to get paid in free agency, by the Patriots or otherwise. Thuney, a fourth-year veteran, hasn’t committed a penalty this year, after committing nine, three, and four in his first three seasons. He also has allowed just one sack this year and none last year, after allowing six in his first two seasons. The Patriots’ line has struggled this year, but not Thuney.

■ I wrote last week about how I was surprised, but not surprised, to see that Robert Kraft was not one of 10 contributor finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2020, a class that will include 10 senior players, two coaches, and three contributors as the Hall’s way of commemorating the NFL’s 100th anniversary.

Kraft will eventually get in, perhaps as soon as 2021 (Jerry Jones got in, Kraft certainly deserves it). But multiple voters subsequently told me that there was “no momentum” for Kraft in 2020, even with one voter writing a glowing letter on Kraft’s behalf.

Kraft’s legal incident in Florida is still too fresh, and the voters didn’t want it dominating the news cycle and taking attention away from the accomplishments of the other Hall of Famers. Ballots were due a day after the Patriots’ latest videotaping scandal broke, meaning most ballots were already turned in, and the incident likely didn’t factor into the decision to leave Kraft out this time.

Interestingly, Bill Belichick is a part of the “blue-ribbon panel” that selected the finalists, and I’m told he never brought up Kraft as a candidate.

■ Nick Caserio is under contract with the Patriots through April’s draft, but I’m told that the Patriots won’t be able to block him from interviewing for front office positions this offseason, and that it would be unprecedented for the Patriots to try to trade him for a draft pick. Caserio definitely wants to be a general manager (or similar), and the Panthers and Giants jobs look enticing, but a source said Caserio will listen to the Patriots if they come back to him with a big offer like they did a couple of years ago with Josh McDaniels.

But if Caserio is intent on moving on, the Patriots probably won’t force him to stay through the draft. They’d rather let him leave sooner than later, so he doesn’t get much intel on the Patriots’ draft plans.

UP AND DOWN SEASON

Brissett not same since getting hurt

Jacoby Brissett was just 14 for 27 with 119 passing yards and no touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers. Bobby Ellis/Getty Images/Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett was playing like a top-15 quarterback through the first half of the season, leading the Colts to a 5-3 record and compiling 14 touchdowns against three interceptions.

But Brissett has struggled since injuring his knee in a Week 9 loss to Pittsburgh, throwing just four TD passes against three picks in his last six games while the Colts went 2-4 and fell out of the playoff race. His completion percentage dropped from 64.8 percent pre-injury to 57.8 percent post-injury, and his quarterback rating has plunged from 99.7 to 75.8.

Last week, Brissett’s coaches commended him for playing through injury, but said it has clearly affected him.

“I’ve seen a little bit in the last two steps of his drop has been a little bit different since the knee injury, which messes up timing a little bit,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “I have definitely noticed the last two steps that have been a little bit affected.”

“You have to plant and throw, and it’s hard because you don’t want to follow through as hard. That’s where some of the high throws come into play,” quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady said.

Brissett is under contract for a reasonable $15 million next year, with $7 million guaranteed, virtually ensuring he’ll be a Colt. But the Colts have to decide on whether to invest heavily on another quarterback in the draft.

ETC.

Milestones can be reached Sunday

The Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey is closing in on 1,000 receiving yards. Brian Blanco/AP/FR170107 AP via AP

Saints receiver Michael Thomas already broke the NFL’s single-season catch record with 145 and counting. A few other notable milestones can be reached in Sunday’s regular-season finale:

■ Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, with 31 touchdowns and 28 interceptions, needs two picks against Atlanta to become the charter member of the 30-30 club.

■ Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey needs just 67 receiving yards to become only the third player in the 1,000-1,000 club for rushing and receiving yards (49ers’ Roger Craig in 1985, Rams’ Marshall Faulk in 1999).

■ McCaffrey’s 2,294 scrimmage yards are 11th most all time, but he is just 96 away from third place (Tiki Barber, 2,390 yards in 2005), 135 yards from second place (Faulk, 2,429 in 1999), and 215 yards from Chris Johnson’s NFL record (2,509 in 2009). McCaffrey has three 200-yard games this year, so breaking the record is not out of the question.

■ The Ravens need 92 rushing yards against the Steelers to break the 1978 Patriots’ single-season record of 3,165. But the Ravens will have to do it without Lamar Jackson or Mark Ingram, both of whom won’t play.

Extra points

Why was Marshawn Lynch able to sign with the Seahawks this past week, but Rob Gronkowski wasn’t able to come back after Week 13? Gronkowski retired with one year left on his contract, forcing the Patriots to place him on the reserve/retired list. Lynch simply walked away from the NFL after his contract expired following the 2018 season, and was a free agent . . . How important is Sunday’s 49ers-Seahawks game, where the winner will win the division (and potentially earn a first-round bye) while the loser will get the fifth seed? The last wild-card team to make a conference championship game is the 2013 49ers, and the 2010 Packers are the last wild-card team to play in a Super Bowl. And chalk rules in today’s NFL. Nine of the 18 conference championship games in this decade have been 1 vs. 2 . . . Is this finally it for Larry Fitzgerald after 16 NFL seasons? Sunday’s finale at the Rams will be Fitzgerald’s 250th regular-season game, the most by any wide receiver with one team. Fitzgerald has had remarkable durability and production, missing just six games in his career and only two games in his last 12 seasons (both in 2014). Fitzgerald has 71 catches for 759 yards and four touchdowns, and will be a free agent after the season . . . The Dolphins have been historically inept at running the football this season. Their 72.9 rushing yards per game are the fewest since the 2006 Lions, and the eighth-fewest since the 1970 merger. Barring a big game from Patrick Laird or Samaje Perrine on Sunday, the Dolphins’ leading rusher for the season will likely be 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has 228 yards.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin. Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.