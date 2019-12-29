1. Baltimore (14-2): The Ravens have been the most consistent team from start to finish in the AFC, and that’s reflected in their No. 1 seeding. Lamar Jackson leads a ground attack that set a league record for most rushing yards in a season, while the Baltimore defense was in the top of the league in most major categories, including points allowed. This is the first year in franchise history they’ve entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

For the AFC, the regular season is complete, and the playoff picture is set. Here’s how each seed looks heading into the postseason.

2. Kansas City (12-4): Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs looked like they were in trouble after the quarterback dislocated his kneecap in an October win over Denver, but they regrouped, won seven of eight down the stretch, and took advantage of a late-season slide by the Patriots to claim the second seed and the bye.

3. New England (12-4): Buoyed by an impressive defense, the Patriots started the season 8-0, and looked like a safe bet to land one of the top two seeds. But New England was a .500 team down the stretch, and a loss in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Dolphins (combined with Kansas City’s win) means the Patriots will be a wild-card team for the first time in 10 years.

4. Houston (10-6): The Texans persevered in the AFC South chase, winning four of five down the stretch (including an impressive 28-22 win over New England) to capture their fourth division title in five years. The next step for Houston? The Texans have lost three of their last four playoff games, and have yet to get beyond the divisional round.

5. Buffalo (10-6): Before Sunday’s game — which had no impact on the Bills’ playoff seeding — four of their five losses were by a touchdown or less. This January will mark Buffalo’s second playoff appearance in the last three years, and while the Bills would have an awfully steep climb, based on what they have done this year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they made some noise this postseason.

6. Tennessee (9-7): The Titans lost four of their first six, and were thought to be lost in the wake of the Colts and Texans (both 4-2 after their first six) in the chase for the AFC South. But a quarterback switch — from Marcus Mariota to Ryan Tannehill — helped spark a turnaround.

Wild-card schedule (Jan. 4-5)

Titans at Patriots: The primary story line here? The playoff meeting between Bill Belichick and former New England linebacker Mike Vrabel, not to mention the former Patriots who followed Vrabel to Tennessee, including cornerback Logan Ryan.

Bills at Texans: Can one of these two teams — both of whom have stalled out relatively early in the postseason the past few years — put together a postseason run this time around?

Divisional round (Jan. 11-12)

Baltimore against lowest-remaining seed from wild-card weekend

Kansas City against highest-remaining wild-card seed.

