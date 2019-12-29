FOXBOROUGH — It’s coaching carousel season and Josh McDaniels is again expected to be a hot name. According to an NFL Media report, the Patriots offensive coordinator is drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers.

McDaniels interviewed with the Packers last season and accepted the Colts job two years ago before having a change of heart and choosing to remain in New England. The former Broncos head coach has expressed in the past that becoming a head coach again is a goal.