But the Dolphins got the ball back, down 24-20, with 3:53 to go and completed pass after pass, and the Patriots couldn’t stop them. With a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a game-winning touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to tight end Mike Gesicki , New England lost the only lead it had Sunday, the game, and its first-round bye in the playoffs.

FOXBOROUGH — Devin McCourty , standing at the postgame podium, both hands gripping the dias, said the situation at the end of the game was one he and other players have said many times that they covet: They had a chance to win the game on defense.

Save for one play when Fitzpatrick recovered his own fumble, Miami passed the entire drive and the Patriots couldn’t stop it. The biggest play came just after the two-minute warning when DeVante Parker caught a 24-yard pass down the right side over Stephon Gilmore, who struggled in coverage all game.

“He made some plays,” Gilmore said. “I feel like I let 52 other players down today, but he made some plays. It is what it is. I can handle it. I know what type of player I am and I’ve just got to go back to the practice field and practice hard and get ready for the game.”

Three of Parker’s catches and 37 of his yards, all against Gilmore, came on that drive, and Dolphins coach Brian Flores said after the game he’d challenged Parker earlier in the week to dominate that anticipated matchup. But Fitzpatrick was 9-of-12 passing on the drive, and also completed passes to Albert Wilson and Isaiah Ford.

“They attacked everything,” McCourty said. “We couldn’t get a stop. We’ve come up here, I’ve come up here numerous times and said that’s what we want: the chance to play defense to end the game. We didn’t get it done today. You guys watched, it wasn’t like they attacked one thing, they spread the ball around and we didn’t get any stops that we needed.”

Fitzpatrick, over and over again, slipped away from pressure and evaded the Patriot blitz. On the game-winning play, though, he had a clean pocket and delivered the throw over the middle with zip to Gesicki, who made the catch with Patrick Chung diving at his heels.

Having taken their time during the drive and letting the clock wind down, the Dolphins gave the Patriots the ball back with only 24 seconds, and Tom Brady and Co. couldn’t work a miracle. Having allowed only 225 points this season, the New England defense set a franchise record, but could not get a stop when they needed it at the end of the game.

Passing Peyton

On a throw to linebacker-turned-fullback Elandon Roberts, Brady eclipsed old foe Peyton Manning in career touchdown passes.

Late in the third quarter against the Dolphins, an uncovered Roberts hauled in a high pass from Brady, broke a tackle, and stayed in bounds to reach the end zone. The 38-yard catch-and-run tied the score at 17 apiece. To celebrate, Roberts faced the crowd and opened his arms before running to the sidelines and jumping up with fellow linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Dont’a Hightower, and Ja’Whaun Bentley.

The score put Brady second all-time in career touchdown passes (540), behind only Drew Brees of the Saints. Roberts also became the 77th player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady, extending an NFL record.

Just a linebacker turned fullback catching passes, breaking tackles and scoring touchdowns. @Roberts_52 | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/zVlXaLTsOb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2019

Wacky ending

Spreading the ball around is usually a sound offensive strategy. Not, however, when it all comes on one play.

Six Patriots touched the ball on wild and wacky final play in the loss to the Dolphins.

Desperate to get into the end zone, Brady hit Julian Edelman on a short pass – the receiver’s 100th of the season — and madcap insanity ensued.

Edelman fumbled and Brady recovered. He sent a lateral to James White, who lateraled to Joe Thuney, who fumbled. Brady recovered and lateraled to Ben Watson, who sent it back to Edelman, who flung it back to Thuney. The big guard lateraled to Mohamed Sanu, who shipped it back to White, who fumbled, ending the play.

“I just didn’t want to get tackled with it and end the game,’’ said Thuney, who couldn’t recall ever being a part of such zaniness. “Just block and if you find yourself behind the ball you have to be aware but, yeah, just a crazy play.’’

Thuney said the mentality on a play like that is just to keep hope alive.

“Just do everything you can to keep it going and hopefully someone will break through,’’ he said. “You never know how it’s going to turn out, it’s helter-skelter out there.’’

McDaniels rumor

It’s coaching carousel season and Josh McDaniels is again expected to be a hot name. According to an NFL Media report, the Patriots offensive coordinator is drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers.

McDaniels interviewed with the Packers last season and accepted the Colts job two years ago before having a change of heart and choosing to remain in New England. The former Broncos head coach has expressed in the past that becoming a head coach again is a goal.

Getting final say

Patriots fans may not know much about defensive back Nate Brooks, an undrafted rookie who was on the Patriots’ practice squad from Week 2 until Week 15, when the Dolphins poached him for their active roster.

But Brooks certainly had fun playing against his former teammates. Brooks had three tackles in the Dolphins’ win, and spent seemingly the entire game jawing at the Patriots’ receivers.

“That’s just emotion,” Brooks said. “I came from here, so I had a lot riding on this game. We go back and forth in practice. We just had a lot of emotion in that game.”

Brooks knew when the Dolphins signed him three weeks ago that he would get to play in Gillette Stadium.

“When I dapped everybody up on the way out, I told them, ‘I’ll see them in three weeks,’ ” Brooks said. “So just to come back here and get that ‘dub,’ it means a lot.”

Brooks said he spent most of the day covering Phillip Dorsett, who caught one pass for 50 yards and also drew a pass interference penalty from Brooks. Dorsett is usually mild-mannered, but got into the trash talking with Brooks.

“He doesn’t really say much, but on that PI call it kind of riled me up, he kind of said some stuff,” Brooks said.

Brooks said he talked trash to “the whole team,” except for one Patriot.

“You can’t talk [trash] to Tom. He’s still Tom Brady,” Brooks said.

No return of Jason

Jason McCourty missed his fourth game in the last six as he continues to deal with balky groin injury.

The veteran cornerback left the win over the Bills early after aggravating the injury originally suffered at Philadelphia in Week 11.

Reserve safety and core special teamer Terrence Brooks missed his first game of the season after suffering a groin injury in Thursday’s practice.

Fellow cornerback Jonathan Jones returned after missing one game with a groin injury.

Also inactive for the Patriots were tight end Ryan Izzo (seven straight), running back Damien Harris (nine), guard Jermaine Eluemunor (three), quarterback Cody Kessler (eight), and defensive tackle Byron Cowart (five).

Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, who has not seen game action since Week 2 in Miami, snapped a string of seven game-day inactives.

Broken records

The Patriots set a franchise record for fewest points allowed in a 16-game season (225). The 1977 club allowed 217 but that was in 14 games . . . New England also set an NFL record by allowing just 47 third-down conversions on the season. The 1991 Saints (49) had held the mark . . . Roberts joined Mike Vrabel as the only defensive players to catch a touchdown pass from Brady . . . The Chiefs, Texans, Titans, and Steelers all had advance scouts at Gillette . . . At the conclusion of Timmy Brown’s rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, a Massachusetts State Police helicopter performed a flyover that shook the press box.

Jim McBride and Ben Volin of the Globe staff and Nicole Yang of the Boston.com staff contributed.