With the Patriots dropping to the third seed for the AFC playoffs because of their loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, all eyes in New England turn to the late slate of games to determine who the Patriots might be hosting in the first round.
New England will host the Titans, Steelers or Raiders, and of the three, a meeting with Tennessee seems the most likely. The Titans are playing the Texans, and with Houston locked into the fourth seed, have decided to sit their starters. A Tennessee win would allow them to wrap up the sixth seed, and set up a Patriots-Titans game.
The possibility exists that the Steelers could end up coming to Foxborough, but they’d have to beat the Ravens and have the Texans beat the Titans.
There’s a path for them to make it if they lose, but they would have to depend on Jacksonville and Houston winning to make that happen.
Of the three, the Raiders have the longest odds. They would have to beat the Broncos, and have all three of the following happen: a Houston win over Tennesse, a Baltimore win over Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis win over Jacksonville.
