With the Patriots dropping to the third seed for the AFC playoffs because of their loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, all eyes in New England turn to the late slate of games to determine who the Patriots might be hosting in the first round.

New England will host the Titans, Steelers or Raiders, and of the three, a meeting with Tennessee seems the most likely. The Titans are playing the Texans, and with Houston locked into the fourth seed, have decided to sit their starters. A Tennessee win would allow them to wrap up the sixth seed, and set up a Patriots-Titans game.