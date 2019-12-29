FOXBOROUGH — On a throw to linebacker-turned-fullback Elandon Roberts, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady eclipsed old foe Peyton Manning in career touchdown passes Sunday afternoon.

Late in the third quarter against the Dolphins, an uncovered Roberts hauled in a high pass from Brady, broke a tackle, and stayed in bounds to reach the end zone. The 38-yard catch-and-run tied the score at 17 apiece. To celebrate, Roberts faced the crowd and opened his arms before running to the sidelines and jumping up with fellow linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Dont’a Hightower, and Ja’Whaun Bentley.

The score put Brady second all-time in career touchdown passes (540), behind only Drew Brees of the Saints. Roberts also became the 77th player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady, extending an NFL record.