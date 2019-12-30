Co-owner John Mara said it was a gut instinct to fire Shurmur after the Giants (4-12) lost their regular-season finale to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Mara added the decision to keep the 68-year-old Gettleman was based on giving him the chance to finish a major overall of the roster, the scouting system, and increased use of analytics while spending his first year on the job fighting cancer.

The Giants once again put themselves in the postseason spotlight for off-the-field reasons when they fired coach Pat Shurmur on Monday and elected to keep general manager Dave Gettleman despite the two combining for nine wins over the past two seasons.

Co-owner Steve Tisch is looking to take a greater role in the daily operations of the New York Giants as the organization begins a third coaching search in four years and faces criticism for retaining the general manager who hired the last coach.

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy is expected to be a candidate, along Baylor coach Matt Rhule, a former Giants assistant, and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Gettleman has been criticized for some questionable trades (Odell Beckham Jr. and Leonard Williams) and his hit-and-miss free agent signings, led by former Patriots left tackle Nate Solder, who has been inconsistent.

“He does know his batting average has to increase going forward,” Mara said in putting Gettleman on the spot for next season.

The four-time Super Bowl champions have missed the playoffs seven times in eight years.

Whoever takes over will likely not have veteran quarterback Eli Manning on the roster. Manning, who turns 39 on Friday, said he is considering retirement, but addded that he wouldn’t be interested in returning as a backup to Daniel Jones. “I doubt it. I doubt it,” Manning said Monday. “Backing up is not real fun.”

Redskins dismiss Allen

Bruce Allen is out as president of the Redskins, a move announced by owner Daniel Snyder a day after a 3-13 debacle of a season was capped by one last embarrassing loss, 47-16, at rival Dallas. Since 2010, the Redskins went 62-97-1 with Allen serving as Snyder’s right-hand man, a stretch that featured only two playoff appearances and zero playoff victories. So the always-in-disarray Redskins are now in need of a president, a general manager, and a coach. Meanwhile, Ron Rivera, fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers during the season, was visiting the Redskins. Rivera has quickly emerged as Washington’s top candidate to replace Jay Gruden, who was fired after an 0-5 start . . . John Elway said that rookie Drew Lock showed enough in his five-week audition to earn the nod as the Denver Broncos’ starting QB heading into 2020. He also said he’s a bigger fan than ever of coach Vic Fangio and believes the Broncos, who went 7-5 after a winless September, have finally turned the corner despite missing out on the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. Lock threw for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns in his five starts.

Chiefs lose safety Thornhill

The Chiefs lost a key member of their defense in the process as they await a possioble matchup with the defending champion Patriots in the Divisional round. Coach Andy Reid said safety Juan Thornhill tore his ACL in Sunday’s win over the Chargers and his season is over. The news is a blow for a Chiefs defense that has coalesced down the stretch. A second-round pick out of Virginia started from the jump of his rookie season and teamed with Tryann Mathieu to stabilize the secondary. Kendall Fuller and Armani Watts will help replace Thornhill . . . Dolphins cornerback Xavier Howard was arrested on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance over the purchase of a purse, according to a police report in Davie, Fla. Howard, who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 but missed much of this season — including Sunday’s finale in Foxborough, Mass. — with a knee injury, faces a possible suspension to start the 2020 season. “We’re still gathering information,” coach Brian Flores said. “We take situations like that very, very seriously. It’s unfortunate.”

Raiders give extension to Incognito

Guard Richie Incognito signed a two-year, $14 million contract extension with the Raiders that includes $6.35 million in guaranteed money. The Raiders signed Incognito last offseason to a one-year prove-it deal to bring him out of retirement after a troubled past that included several suspensions, accusations of racism and bullying, and run-ins with police off the field. He played 12 games for the Raiders and was named a Pro Bowl alternate . . . When asked about finishing with numbers similar to those posted by the first two quarterbacks drafted this year, Gardner Minshew interrupted the question with one correction: ‘‘better.’’ A sixth-round pick and the 10th quarterback selected in April, Minshew clearly feels good about what he accomplished as a rookie. ‘‘I know what I am. I know I’m going to be a great quarterback in this league,’’ Minshew said Monday. ‘‘I think we’re going to build something great here.’’ Minshew completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,271 yards, with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games.