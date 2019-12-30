With the Patriots set to play the Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs Saturday, McDaniels can’t interview with any teams until next week — and if the Patriots are still alive in the playoffs, the interview would have to take place in Foxborough. McDaniels officially can’t be hired until the Patriots’ season is complete.

Four head coaching jobs have officially come open, and three teams want to interview McDaniels. The Redskins hadn’t shown interest as of Monday, but the Giants, Browns and Panthers have submitted requests with the Patriots to interview McDaniels for their head coaching vacancies, per multiple reports.

Two years after flip-flopping on the Colts and seemingly damaging his reputation around the NFL, Josh McDaniels is a wanted man again.

Advertisement

But because teams are interested in McDaniels again shows he has at least somewhat rehabbed his image across the league, two years after backing out of the Colts’ head coaching job after the team already announced the hire.

McDaniels was the hottest coaching candidate in the league two years ago, and was prepared to leave for Indy following the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. But Robert Kraft stepped in at the last minute and offered McDaniels a massive raise to stay in New England as offensive coordinator.

Even though he flip-flopped on the Colts, McDaniels has not been shy about stating that he wants to be a head coach again (McDaniels was previously the Broncos head coach from 2009-10). McDaniels badly wanted to interview for head coaching jobs last year, but he only got one interview, which came with the Packers, who didn’t have McDaniels as a finalist and instead hired Matt LaFleur.

But NFL owners are always on the look for bright offensive minds and coaches who can develop young quarterbacks, and McDaniels, who helped develop Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett along with working with Tom Brady for most of his career, certainly fits the bill.

Advertisement

McDaniels said Monday he’s not worrying about head coaching jobs and is strictly focused on preparing for Saturday’s game.

“With all due respect to the question, I’m not even aware of any of that stuff at this point. When that stuff is presented to me or discussed with me or whatever, then we’ll deal with it appropriately,” he said. “I’m the offensive coordinator of the Patriots. We have a lot of work to do, we can improve in a lot of areas to try to get ready for this week — our biggest game of the year against, certainly, the best team we’ve played since a postseason game. Our players deserve that, our coaches deserve that, and that’s what they’re going to get from me.”

Let’s take a look at McDaniels’ options, and other coaching news from the NFL’s “Black Monday”:

■ The Browns certainly look like an intriguing option for McDaniels. He was reportedly enamored with quarterback Baker Mayfield in the 2018 pre-draft process, and the Browns have a lot of talent on offense, including Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Kareem Hunt. McDaniels is also a northeast Ohio native (Canton). The Browns didn’t interview McDaniels last year, and eventually promoted Freddie Kitchens to the head coaching job. But Kitchens’s one year was a disaster, and the Browns now want to include McDaniels in their search.

But he’s no slam dunk for the Browns job, either. The Browns reportedly have requested a wide range of interviews, with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The Browns also reportedly want to interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Advertisement

■ The Panthers job also sounds intriguing, in that McDaniels would be working for an owner with deep pockets (billionaire David Tepper) who embraces analytics and badly wants to win. But the Panthers have a big question mark at quarterback — Cam Newton is entering the last year of his contract, and may be traded this offseason. Kyle Allen and Will Grier probably aren’t the answer in Carolina, either. But the Panthers do have the No. 7 draft pick.

The Panthers reportedly want to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Baylor coach Matt Rhule, as well.

■ The Giants job has a few issues — the defense is a mess, and the Giants opted to keep GM Dave Gettleman, which could present conflicting agendas between a general manager who needs to win now, and a head coach who wants to build his team methodically.

But it’s still the Giants, one of the NFL’s cornerstone franchises, and it’s still New York, the top media market. Quarterback Daniel Jones had a promising rookie season despite his team’s poor record, and the Giants do have the No. 4 draft pick. The Giants reportedly want to interview Bieniemy, Rhule and Cowboys defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

■ The NFL is a cutthroat business, and that was exemplified on Monday when the Dolphins fired offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, and safeties coach Tony Oden, a day after they put together the perfect game plan to beat the Patriots. But the Dolphins’ offense finished 27th this season, and one thing head coach Brian Flores learned in New England is that a team always needs to look to improve.

Advertisement

O’Shea was the Patriots’ wide receivers coach from 2009-18, and a return to New England is certainly possible. But I don’t know if he would become the Patriots’ offensive coordinator if McDaniels leaves, especially if the Dolphins didn’t think O’Shea was performing well. I have been told that the Patriots are grooming wide receivers/special teams coach Joe Judge to be the offensive coordinator if McDaniels leaves, which could leave the Patriots with a hole at receivers coach. O’Shea could potentially fill that role, or he could follow McDaniels to another team.

■ The Cowboys haven’t made a decision on Jason Garrett and his staff yet, but that looks like another team that could have interest in McDaniels. Jerry Jones is absolutely enamored with Bill Belichick and the way he has created sustained success in New England, and could try to pry away Belichick’s right-hand man to create the same program in Dallas.

But McDaniels should have plenty of competition for this job, with Rhule, Urban Meyer and former Panthers coach Ron Rivera all rumored to be on the Cowboys’ list.

■ The Jaguars are reportedly convening Tuesday to discuss the fate of coach Doug Marrone, but a league source still expects that job to come open. This job isn’t as attractive as the others — Jacksonville is a small media market, and their quarterback situation isn’t great — but money always talks, and owner Shad Khan has a lot of it.

Advertisement

■ Rivera is reportedly close to agreeing to become the Redskins’ head coach. One source not connected to Rivera said he is basically a lock to get a head coaching job somewhere in the league. “If there are six openings, there really are only five, because Rivera is getting a job,” the source said.

Though the Redskins appear to be close, the Browns, Giants and Cowboys are all rumored to like him, as well. Rivera, who coached the Panthers for nine years and led them to a Super Bowl appearance, is viewed as a steady, CEO-type of leader who can bring stability and a winning pedigree to an organization.

■ Other top names that we’re hearing: Bieniemy is being pushed hard by the Chiefs and is likely to get a job. Both of the Bills’ coordinators, Brian Daboll (offense) and Leslie Frazier (defense), are top candidates and both could end up with jobs. Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale is also viewed as a top candidate, perhaps even more attractive than Roman, who has gotten most of the publicity this year in guiding Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense. The Ravens’ defense under Martindale has been outstanding in the second half of the season.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Dolphins assistant head coach Jim Caldwell and Roman, Saleh, Rhule, Meyer and McCarthy are also considered top candidates.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin