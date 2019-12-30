Here’s a look at the changes so far:

The day after the Week 17 games are finished has become known as “Black Monday” for the number of coaches who lose their job.

As the NFL regular season comes to an end, you can guarantee one thing: Someone is going to get fired.

Open jobs

Panthers, Redskins, Browns, Giants

Giants fire Pat Shurmur

It appears Pat Shurmur’s 9-23 record wasn’t enough for him to keep his job.

The Giants will fire their head coach after two seasons, NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport is reporting.

It will be the responsiblity of Shurmur’s replacement to help Daniel Jones build off his solid rookie season in which he took over for Eli Manning early in the year.

Redskins fire Bruce Allen; Ron Rivera in line for head coach

Washington got off to an early start on the hiring carousel, firing coach Jay Gruden in October after an 0-5 start. According to ESPN, it appears the franchise will make Ron Rivera its next head coach. Rivera was canned in Charlotte in early December after nine years leading the Panthers, a run that included three division titles and one Super Bowl appearance.

Allen had been the Washington team president for a decade under owner Dan Snyder.

Snyder released a statement about the firing on Monday morning:

“Like our passionate fan base, I recognize that we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process of winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.”

As for the Panthers, ESPN is reporting that they are expected to request permission to speak with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels about the job opened by Rivera’s firing.

Browns fire Freddie Kitchens, request permission to interview McDaniels

The brief Freddie Kitchens era is over in Cleveland.

Thr Browns fired their head coach after one 6-10 season, once again putting the team on a coaching search. Kitchens’ replacement will be Cleveland’s 13th coach in the 20 years since a franchise returned to the city in 1999.

ESPN is reporting that Cleveland requested permission from the Patriots to interview McDaniels, who is expected to be a hot coaching candidate in this cycle.

Kitchens took over the offense after Hue Jackson was fired midway through the 2018 season, but he couldn’t translate his success with quarterback Baker Mayfield once he was officially named Jackson’s replacement.

The Browns ended the season with a loss to the 1-14 Bengals, but Kitchens spoke as if he would be returning to his job.

“We’ve got meetings scheduled through next week, and I’m looking forward to going to work tomorrow,” Kitchens said. “They have not given me any indication of anything else. Mr. Jimmy and Dee, I think they want me to do my job, and that’s what I’m gonna do — until they tell me not to, if they tell me not to.”

That news came later Sunday evening.

Jaguars undecided on Doug Marrone

Is Doug Marrone fired? Or isn’t he?

Jaguars ownership and Marrone denied a weekend report saying that the head coach would not be retained after his three seasons in Jacksonville.

But ESPN is reporting that a decision should come from owner Shad Khan by the end of the week.

“Am I disappointed? Obviously,” Marrone said on Sunday. after the Jaguars beat the Colts on Sunday to finish 6-10. “Am I concerned? Yes, you’re always concerned when you have a disappointing season, but for this moment, when I leave here after I’m done answering the questions [from the media] ... I might have a little bit more than one beer.”

Jacksonville also needs a new general manager after firing Tom Coughlin on Dec. 18.

Ignoring the NFL rules finally caught up to Tom Coughlin

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff get vote of confidence from Falcons

Ahead of the final game of the season — what would eventually be a win over the Buccaneers to help the Falcons finish 7-9 — Atlanta owner Arthur Blank announced he would not be firing head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, even though the Falcons finished far below expectations.

“It’s easy to make changes,” Blank said on Friday, according to ESPN. “It’s almost easier in many ways to make changes than to not make changes.”

Quinn’s Falcons turned it around after a 1-7 start that prompted Blank to say in October that “every aspect” would be evaluated, according to ESPN.

