The 6-foot-3-inch, 247-pounder — he looks bigger when he’s bearing down and cow catching defenders — led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and looks completely recovered from a late-season hamstring that forced him to miss a game Dec. 22.

The Titans running back is more powerful than a locomotive and it’s going to take some Superman-like efforts by the Patriots’ front seven to knock him off the rails.

He helped punch Tennessee’s ticket to the playoffs by repeatedly landing body blows to the Houston defense Sunday, rushing 32 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns — all season highs.

Henry has seemingly gotten stronger as the season has gone on, registering 100-yard games in five of his last six games.

Bill Belichick has a history of eliminating an opponents’ No. 1 threat and Saturday night that will be the behemoth in the white No. 22 jersey.

“Yeah, he’s tough,’’ Belichick said Monday. “He really does everything well as a runner. He’s got good vision. For his size, he sees things well. He has good quickness — he can get into space quickly and make the right cuts. He’s elusive in the open field, but he’s also very strong and powerful, and he can run through tackles and he has the speed to make long runs.’’

This will be the Patriots’ first look at Henry this season as he was rehabbing an injury when the teams practiced together this summer.

Patriots defensive line coach Brett Bielema has a long history with Henry going back to their SEC days when Bielema was calling the shots at Arkansas and Henry was rolling for Alabama.

“I don’t remember a lot about those games — I think I got concussed as a head coach on some of those ’Bama games,’’ he joked Monday. “But, he’s a very, very talented player. The thing that stands out to you is he has the ability to get what’s in front of him, but also a little bit more. He’s got great power.’’

Henry has flourished, in part, because of the consistency of the big blockers in front of him.

“They have a lot of good players up front, veteran players from [Taylor] Lewan to [Ben] Jones in the middle to [Rodger] Saffold to obviously they have [Nate] Davis in there, who’s a rookie,’’ said Bielema. “There’s just a lot of continuity there with that group that I think does a lot of things that allow Henry to get started, and when he gets going, he’s a tough man to tackle.’’

Beating those big bodies first will be the first priority for Bielema’s charges as he emphasizes coaching points to put the brakes on Henry.

“You know, the fundamentals of defensive football never really change, right? You’ve got to be able to defend the block first,’’ he said. “As a defensive lineman, linebacker, outside linebacker, nobody’s going to just let you run free to the ball. So, you have to take on the block, you have to defend it and get off it. And after you get to do all of that, you get to tackle one of the best in the NFL. It’s a tough task, but I think the fundamental is the pad level, and being very smart about how you disengage a blocker and being able to use the right leverage to make sure the ball is funneled in the right direction to our defense.’’

Henry’s rare combination of size, strength, and speed for the position make him the rare back who can impact the game both at the point of attack and at the second and third levels of the defense.

“He’s got a good stiff arm, he’s got good lower-body strength,’’ said Belichick. “He’s a very hard man to tackle but he’s got excellent quickness, vision, and speed for his size. So, he’s not just a one-dimensional runner at all. He’s the best back we’ve seen this year. He’s having a great year and he’s a tough player to handle.’’

