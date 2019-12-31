Judge joined the Patriots’ coaching staff in 2012 after three seasons as the special teams coach at Alabama under Nick Saban . He spent his first seven years in Foxborough coaching special teams before adding the receivers coach role to his workload last spring.

The New York Giants requested to interview Patriots wide receivers coach/special teams coordinator Joe Judge , according to ESPN. The Giants’ coaching search began Monday when the organization fired Pat Shurmur .

FOXBOROUGH — Josh McDaniels isn’t the only Patriots assistant coach drawing interest from teams on the hunt for new head coaches.

“Joe’s done a great job with the kicking game and he’s expanded that role a little bit,” coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday. “That’s kind of had a little bit of a ripple effect in the way we’ve organized the kicking game, but that’s all worked out pretty efficiently. Joe’s done a good job of organizing that as well as taking on some other things with the offense, in particular receivers. He’s an excellent coach.”

Having come up under Saban and Belichick, it’s no surprise that Judge is known as a strict coach who emphasizes fundamentals. Coaches who have made their names on special teams often don’t get as much recognition as those known for their offensive or defensive prowess, but some organizations, including the Patriots and the Ravens under John Harbaugh, have been successful doing so.

McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, has received head-coaching interview requests from the Giants, Browns, and Panthers. Because the Patriots play this weekend, neither coach can interview this week. Should the Patriots beat the Titans, both would be able to interview before the divisional round as long as the interview takes place in New England. If the Patriots lose Saturday, they will be free to interview in any location.

Should McDaniels leave the organization, Judge might be one of the strongest in-house candidates to take over for McDaniels.

The Giants seem to be conducting a wide search, reportedly having also requested interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy; Baylor head coach Matt Rhule; Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale; Cowboys defensive coordinator Kris Richard; LSU co-offensive coordinator Joe Brady; and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

High on Brady

Titans coach Mike Vrabel, a former teammate of Tom Brady, considers the quarterback a threat in Saturday night’s wild-card game at Gillette Stadium despite Brady’s statistical struggles this season.

“I still see a lot of accuracy. I still see a lot of quick release, decisive throws,” Vrabel said Tuesday via conference call. “Been able to win a lot of football games, get the ball to a lot of different people to get everyone involved. He’s got an uncanny ability to find the guy that’s open, execute the game plan and play-action. Very, very good.”

Brady completed 60.8 percent of his passes this season, his lowest completion percentage since 2013. Brady’s passer rating was also its lowest since that year, but the message coming from Vrabel, presumably the same one he’s giving to his team, is not to count out the Patriots’ 42-year-old quarterback.

Brady threw for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 6.6 yards per attempt, and an 88 passer rating this season.

Light day at the office

The Patriots had full participation Tuesday in their final practice of 2019. All players were on hand for the session, which had the look of a walkthrough with players wearing sweat pants and sweat shirts, and no pads.

Seven players — linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), safety Terrence Brooks (groin), right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder), receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin), and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) — were limited.

Tuesday is normally an off day for players, but the team was on hand because of the condensed schedule leading up to Saturday night’s game. There hasn’t been enough time for players to fully recover from Sunday’s game yet, reflected in the light practice. It’s likely the whole week will consist of lighter work to make sure the team is physically ready for the Titans.

