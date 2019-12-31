The Hater grew up far from New England and never liked the Patriots, but only in the new millennium did his true hatred emerge. He’s wildly jealous. He thinks the Patriots are arrogant cheaters. He keeps a framed photo of Ted Wells in his home office. And after 20 years of watching confetti rain on the heads of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, the Hater finally thinks his time has come.

The Patriot Hater and the Defender of the Wall have been friends for many, many years. They shared an apartment in Brighton after college, relying on the 57 bus, which roared through Oak Square each morning. They went on to enjoy careers in new cities after the turn of the century, but never stopped talking on the phone, and these last two decades have been filled with lively debate about the dominant and ever-controversial New England Patriots.

The Defender never left Greater Boston and has a closet full of Bruschi and Gronk jerseys. He has a giant Patriot foam finger — a middle finger — on the shelf of his office. He watches “Patriots All Access” the way fans of the president watch Fox News. His Twitter feed is peppered with the latest dispatches from the Patriots Media Cartel. He spits on the floor if anyone mentions Roger Goodell. He can’t wait for his Hater friend to make fun of the Patriots this week. It will only make this next Super Bowl run that much sweeter.

Here’s the last conversation between the old friends before the start of the New Year:

Hater: This is it. I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment. Seriously. A wild-card game? How’d that work out for you guys last time you tried it (33-14 loss to Baltimore at home in January 2010)? You’ve had a great run, but as Sheriff Ray Bledsoe said to Butch Cassidy, “It’s over. Don’t you get that? Your time is over and you’re going to die bloody and all you can do is choose where.’’

Defender: “Please. How many times have I heard this from you? That’s the same thing you said when you called me during the second half of the 28-3 game when the Pats were trailing the Falcons. That was three Super Bowls ago. So this time it’ll be a little harder.

But you know what’s going to happen. The Pats will take care of business at home this weekend, then find a way to win again in KC just like last year. Andy Reid will screw up the clock at the end of the game. And then the Bills are gonna take out Lamar Jackson for us in the divisional round and we’ll play the mighty Buffalo Bills at home in the AFC Championship. We already beat the Bills twice this year.

Hater: Sell that stuff to Rochie or Smerlas. We’re all stocked up on crazy here. You guys have had the easy path for too long and you don’t know how to do it any other way. For 20 years you’ve gotten every break.

The Tuck Rule. David Patten gets KO’d as he fumbles but somehow the ball is touching his body as he is half out of bounds and it’s not a fumble. Marlon McCree practically ends a playoff game with an interception, but decides to run it back and gets stripped by Troy Brown. You always win in overtime because you win the coin flip and the other guys never touch the ball.

Not this time, fanboy. This time it’s about actually having the best team, and you don’t have that anymore.

Defender: Again with the Tuck Rule? Hey, like it or not, that was the rule at the time and it was correctly enforced. And we don’t always get the breaks. Tyree’s catch? Manningham’s catch? Welker not making that catch? Asante Samuel letting the ball sail between his hands?

And don’t tell me about coin flips. If the Chiefs wanted to win last year, they should have made a stop. Nothing has changed. We were 11-5 last year and we won. We are 12-4 this year and we’ll win. Zo and Wiggy told me so.

Hater: Sorry, but have you looked at your quarterback lately? The GOAT looks more like “the goat” these days — as in a Grady Little goat or a Mike Torrez goat. I can’t believe you guys are talking about another two- or three-year contract for this guy. Pliability my ass. He’s 42 going on 147. He couldn’t move the chains against the Dolphins, the worst defense in the NFL. I saw Johnny Unitas with the Chargers at the end. And Joe Namath with the Rams. That’s what this is.

Defender: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Have your little fun now. Tom outplayed Mahomes in the AFC Championship on the road last year. He beat the Dolphins with AB, 43-0, back in September. Oh, and how about his performance against those playoff Bills just two weeks ago?

He may not have the weapons he once had, but do you think he’s gonna lose at home to flippin’ Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans? Dream on. When you doubt Tom, you always end up looking stupid.

Hater: Let’s not forget your overrated “Boogeymen” defense. The Pats D was artificially inflated by the Tomato Can schedule you had out of the gate. Who’s seeing ghosts now? You got gashed by Nick Chubb and some Bengal running back I never heard of. You couldn’t stop Ryan Fitzpatrick. How do you think you’re going to do against Derrick Henry?

Give it up, man. Relying on the stupidity of the other team isn’t going to be enough anymore. Mike Vrabel knows what you’re about. Just like Brian Flores did. It’s really over this time.

Defender: We’re 30-10 in the playoffs since 2001. Tom’s only lost three playoff games at Gillette. Bill and Tom have won 10 straight playoff games at the Razor. We are General Zod. We win. We always win. And we will win again this year.

Dan Shaughnessy can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com