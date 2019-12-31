Dorsey, who in two years turned around a roster that went 0-16 in 2017 to one loaded with talent, left after refusing to accept a reduced role in the organization offered by owner Jimmy Haslam . So, once again, Haslam and his wife, Dee , are restructuring the team’s front office while saying goodbye to another GM.

Cleveland’s ringing in 2020 amid more chaos for a perpetually chaotic franchise after Browns general manager John Dorsey resigned, his stunning departure coming just two days after coach Freddie Kitchens was fired following a disappointing 6-10 season.

The Browns ended 2019 the same way they began the year — coach-less and some would argue clueless as well.

Advertisement

And while Dorsey’s exit has added another layer of disarray, the Browns will interview former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy for their vacancy on Thursday, a person familiar with the team’s plans told the Associated Press.

McCarthy’s interview will be the first in Cleveland’s search, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

McCarthy was believed to be the front-runner for the Browns’ job last year but surprisingly didn’t interview. The team has also requested permission to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, said the person. Bieniemy joins a list of Browns candidates that includes assistants Josh McDaniels, Greg Roman, Robert Saleh, Kevin Stefanski, and Brian Daboll.

Dorsey had successfully revamped the Browns during his two seasons, but his hiring of Kitchens a year ago backfired as the Browns won one fewer game in 2019 and fell way short of expectations while missing the playoffs for the 17th straight season — the NFL’s longest current drought.

In a prepared statement, the Haslams thanked Dorsey for his efforts and applauded him for creating a foundation “we need to continue to develop and build upon.”

Advertisement

The Haslams acknowledged Dorsey had “greatly” improved the team’s talent, but the Browns’ failure to reach their potential this season necessitated more change.

It’s another blowup by the Haslams, who are perfecting the tear down. They've been unable to find any continuity since buying the team from Randy Lerner in 2012, firing five coaches and five lead football executives in the seven-year span.

It’s unclear what impact Dorsey leaving will have on the roles of chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, assistant GM Eliot Wolf or vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith. Wolf and Highsmith were brought to Cleveland by Dorsey.

Watt joins Texans

J.J. Watt was added to Houston’s active roster ahead of the Texans’ wild-card playoff game Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Watt, who tore a pectoral muscle in October, returned to practice on Dec. 24 and was activated to the roster from the injured reserve on Tuesday . . . The Bears remain committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback despite his struggles this season, general manager Ryan Pace said. Pace stopped short of saying the Bears will exercise their fifth-year option on him and did not rule out bringing in an experienced veteran who could push for the starting job. But he made it clear the Bears expect Trubisky to open next season as their No. 1 quarterback . . .

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he expects veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to return next season after missing all but six quarters of Pittsburgh’s uneven 8-8 ride in 2019 because of a right elbow injury. Mason Rudolph, who took over for Roethlisberger when Roethlisberger went down in Week 2 against Seattle, will be the top backup despite some erratic play that led to him getting benched in favor of undrafted rookie free agent Devlin “Duck” Hodges . . . The Jaguars are retaining coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite consecutive losing seasons. Owner Shad Khan made the announcement after “positive meetings” with Marrone, Caldwell, their staffs. and several players. “This is not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization,” Khan said. Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin two weeks ago, identifying the old-school coach’s overbearing ways as the main problem.