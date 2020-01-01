New England’s tight ends — Matt LaCosse, Ben Watson, and Ryan Izzo — produced 36 catches for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. That’s the least production in total yardage from the position in any season in which Tom Brady was the primary quarterback. Last year, itself a down year in tight end production, relatively speaking, the Patriots got nearly double that with 761 yards from their tight ends. In each of the four seasons prior, they never got less than 1,263 yards from their tight ends, so the dropoff is significant.

FOXBOROUGH — Life after football seems pretty good for Rob Gronkowski, who rang in the New Year co-hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve special, has slimmed down and seemingly developed an affinity for turtlenecks.

“We don’t get to pick, necessarily, where everything is going to go,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Tuesday. “You put the design in and you hope that it’s a well-designed idea against the things that you’ve seen them do the most of, and then we try to read it out and throw it to the guy that has the best chance for success on each play. If we do that well, generally speaking, the ball will get shared quite a bit and that’s what we’re attempting to do.”

Where it’s not getting shared, frequently, is to the tight ends. The Patriots targeted their tight ends 9.0 percent of the time this season, the lowest rate in the NFL. Relatively speaking, running backs get targets at a high rate in this year’s Patriots offense (28.3 percent) and receiver targets come with average frequency (62.7 percent).

“I’m just embracing my role, whatever this team asks me to do I do to the best of my ability no matter what that is,” LaCosse said. “Try to help this team win the ballgame and then play another one.”

Relative to other years, the extra running back targets have been “taken” from the tight ends, though that’s not how McDaniels says he views the decision-making process over where the ball goes. Still, there’s a season’s worth of information available to defenses playing the Patriots that says that the New England tight ends shouldn’t be considered particularly threatening when they’re on the field.

LaCosse and Watson were never going to draw the double-teams that Gronkowski did. Last year, Dwayne Allen was effective for the Patriots while barely being targeted because he was an excellent blocker for the run game. LaCosse and Watson should be receiving threats first, but they’ve been afterthoughts in the passing game, which makes it increasingly unlikely they’ll get the kind of defensive attention that opens things up for other skill position players on offense.

“Matchups each week are different, the personnel groupings that we use or the way that those are going to be defended by the opponent are different,” McDaniels said. “We’re still working hard in practice evaluating the things we’re doing well and the things we have confidence in, and then we try to do those in the game. There’s still an element of seeing how it’s done in practice and then going out there and making it go in the game.”

The Patriots are among the best in football at reinventing themselves on the fly, but the tight end has been important in their offense for a long time, and that matters. Consider how the Patriots turned to International Player Pathway program fullback Jakob Johnson and then to linebacker Elandon Roberts to play fullback after losing James Develin rather than give up some of the two-back sets they’ve loved in recent years.

They haven’t given up on the tight ends, either. Watson was suspended to start the year and LaCosse missed five games because of injury, so now that they’re both available the Patriots’ usage of two tight end sets has increased. New England has run 21 percent of its offensive plays over the course of the season with two tight ends on the field, but that number has increased to 32 percent over the last five games. If they are going to continue to give their tight ends those reps, they’ll need to get something to show for it to be successful against Tennessee and potentially beyond in the playoffs.

“Different parts of an offense you use for different things,” LaCosse said. “I know that’s very vague. But yeah, I enjoy the two tight end sets, any time me and Ben get out there together I love it, but I also love any other time we’re out there.”

Replacing Gronkowski was never going to be easy, nor was it ever going to be possible to do with a single player. Some of the attempts the Patriots made in good faith to do so, though, didn’t work out, which is in part why they’re in this situation.

Jacob Hollister, traded for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick this past April, has 41 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns for the Seahawks. The Patriots made a similar move in reverse when they traded with the Falcons for Eric Saubert, giving up a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick, but Saubert didn’t make the team. Eric Tomlinson was a short-lived midseason aquisition, and the team’s attempts to sign Jared Cook during the offseason did not work, potentially in part because Cook was unclear on Gronkowski’s status.

It’s too late to change any of that now. Suspensions and injuries are difficult or impossible to control. The Patriots got less from tight ends this year in the regular season than in any other year with Brady and, since they can’t just go away from them entirely, it would go a long way if that group could produce more in the playoffs.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com.