A crew from Kraft Sports Production was in Cincinnati for a Dec. 8 game filming the duties of a Patriots advance scout for an episode of the “Do Your Job’’ series for the team’s website. Footage of the Bengals sideline also was taken, a violation of league rules. The videographer said he was unaware he was committing an infraction when confronted by NFL security and offered to delete it.

Though the NFL has yet to conclude its investigation, the league has not found any evidence that Bill Belichick or any other member of the Patriots football operations staff had any knowledge of the controversial video shoot last month in Cincinnati, according to a Washington Post report .

The Patriots production team acknowledged they unwittingly violated the video policy and Belichick repeatedly denied his staff had anything to with it.

“The football team, the football staff, and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened — nothing,’’ the coach said Dec. 11. “So, we have no involvement in it.’’

The Post report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the Patriots likely will face penalties consistent with other game day violations in recent years. That could mean the club could be fined $100,000 or more and/or could lose a draft pick.

According to a league spokesman, the NFL still has no timetable for when it will announce a decision or sanctions. According to the Post, the league’s security officials still need to complete their investigation and then it will be reviewed by commissioner Roger Goodell and others.

All hands on deck

The Patriots have a healthy outlook heading into Saturday night’s game as the team had perfect attendance for the second straight practice, a shells-and-sweats workout.

New England will hold a final practice Thursday followed by a walkthrough on Friday before hosting the Titans in the wild-card round.

Seven players were listed as limited on the injury report, including cornerbacks Jason McCourty (groin) and Jonathan Jones (groin); linebackers Jamie Collins (shoulder) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee); safety Terrance Brooks (groin); receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder); and right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle).

New England didn’t suffer any new injuries in the regular-season finale against Miami.

Jason McCourty has one interception in 12 regular-season games this year. Steven Senne/Associated Press

The biggest concern would be for McCourty, who started the first 10 games at left corner but has missed four of the last six. He originally suffered the groin injury in Week 11 against the Eagles and aggravated it against the Bills in Week 16.

Edelman hasn’t missed a game all year despite being a constant presence on the participation report with chest, shoulder, and knee problems.

Sound approach

Always affable Deatrich Wise unveiled a simple and humorous way to avoid be called for any more penalties this season. The defensive end was whistled seven times (three for roughing the passer) in 16 games. “Don’t get flags,’’ he said . . . The Patriots have four players with more than 20 playoff games under their belts (Tom Brady 40, Matthew Slater 23, and Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung 22 each) but none of that matters come Saturday, according to Slater. “This is about us, the 2019 Patriots and the guys we have on this team right now,’’ he said. “It’s going to be about our preparation, our execution, and certainly we can’t take for granted the opportunity that we have.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.