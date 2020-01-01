The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to a contract for the playoffs and waived defensive back Antone Exum Jr. San Francisco is the top seed in the NFC and has a bye this week. Mitchell adds depth in the middle of the defensive line after D.J. Jones was lost to a season-ending ankle injury . . . The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Shelton Gibson and running back Elijah Holyfield . The NFC East champions placed three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks and defensive end Daeshon Hall on injured reserve.

The Redskins hired former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday in owner Dan Snyder’s latest step to try to turn around the wayward franchise. Washington announced the move two days after Snyder fired president Bruce Allen following a decade of futility. Rivera inherits a team that went 3-13 this season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015. Within hours of becoming coach, Rivera made his first big hire, adding former Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator. The combination of Rivera and Del Rio puts two of the league’s best defensive minds at the top of the team’s coaching staff, showing the Redskins are likely committed to building around a defense that is filled with promising players in their mid-20s or younger.

College FootBALL

Herbert, Oregon win Rose Bowl

Justin Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown of the 106th Rose Bowl on a thrilling 30-yard run with 7:41 to play, and No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin, 28-27, to win its third straight trip to the Granddaddy of Them All in Pasadena, Calif. . . . Tyler Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns to become Minnesota’s career receiving leader and propel the 16th-ranked Gophers to a 31-24 victory over No. 9 Auburn in the Outback Bowl in Tampa . . . Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, Jerry Jeudy became the first Alabama player to top 200 receiving yards in a bowl game, and the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 17 Michigan, 35-16, in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Miscellany

Magic forward injures left knee

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac hyperextended his left knee early in the first quarter of the Magic’s 122-101 home NBA win against the Washington Wizards. Isaac collided with Washington’s Bradley Beal with 9:57 left in the first quarter and was taken off the court on a stretcher. The Magic say Isaac will have an MRI in Orlando on Thursday. Issac entered the game averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks . . . The 2021 NHL Winter Classic will be hosted by the Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis, the home stadium of the Major League Baseball’s Twins. Minnesota’s opponent for the next New Year’s Day game will be determined later . . . Manchester United soccer team midfielder Paul Pogba may have to undergo ankle surgery that could keep him out for a month. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Pogba has been seeking medical advice and that an operation was likely to be needed to resolve the right ankle injury . . . Mikel Arteta earned his first win as Arsenal soccer team manager with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in London, secured by first-half goals from Nicolas Pépé and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.