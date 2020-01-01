Through six weeks, Tennessee owned a 2-4 record behind a smothering defense (which, to that point, had allowed just 15.3 points per game) and an inadequate offense in which quarterback Marcus Mariota seemed determined to absorb a sack rather than risk an interception seemingly every time he dropped back.

Get more out of your Globe subscription: Sign up to text with Patriots writer Ben Volin during the NFL playoffs. Click here to learn more.

In the third quarter of an eventual 16-0 loss to the Broncos in Week 6, Titans coach Mike Vrabel decided that his team would need to start scoring more points in order to win, and he benched Mariota in favor of Ryan Tannehill.

Advertisement

And that choice was rewarded with a season-ending 7-3 run in which Tennessee transformed into as consistent, balanced, and explosive an offensive force as there has been in the NFL, one that allowed the Titans to reach the playoffs despite a thoroughly mediocre defensive performance over those 10 games.

Tannehill himself has been nothing short of incredible. Over the last 10 games, he had a 119.6 passer rating — eighth-highest over the final 10 games of a season in the NFL’s 16-game era. The only passers (minimum 200 attempts) to post higher ratings were Lamar Jackson (2019), Steve Young (1994), Peyton Manning (2004), Tony Romo (2014), Aaron Rodgers (2011), Tom Brady (2010), and Drew Brees (2011).

Yet Tannehill’s effectiveness has been a product of efficiency as opposed to volume. The Titans have featured an unusual passing mix, limiting their throws (they’ve averaged 30 passes per game since Tannehill took over — second-fewest in the NFL), but picking up huge chunks of yardage.

Ryan Tannehill dances across the goal line to score against the Texans last month. James Kenney/FR171271 AP via AP

They’re averaging 8.2 yards per pass attempt under Tannehill — roughly a 50 percent increase over what they got under Mariota. That is by design, as Tannehill has averaged 9.5 air yards (yards beyond the line of scrimmage) per intended target — third in the NFL, and a significant contrast to Mariota’s 7.0.

Advertisement

The ability to use rookie receiver A.J. Brown as a downfield threat — he has 11 receptions of 20-plus yards since Week 7 — appears to have loosened up defenses, in turn allowing running back Derrick Henry to emerge as the most dominant player at his position in the NFL.

In the six games started by Mariota, the Titans averaged just 3.9 yards per carry, 22nd in the league. Since Tannehill took over, the Titans have picked up an impressive 5.6 yards per carry, best in the NFL in that span. They have increased the frequency with which they run the ball while scaling back their passing attempts, yet the result has been a far more explosive offense.

Titans by the numbers (NFL rank in parentheses) Weeks 1-6 Weeks 7-17 Record 2-4 7-3 Points per game 16.3 (26) 30.4 (3) Yards per play 4.8 (29) 6.9 (1) Rushing attempts 26.7 (14) 28.5 (9) Yards per rush 3.9 (22) 5.6 (1) Passing attempts 34.0 (28) 30.0 (31) Yards per pass play 5.5 (29) 8.2 (1) Passer rating 90.7 (19) 119.5 (1) Sacks/game 4.8 (2) 2.7 (T-13) Plays of 20+ yards 18 (T-24) 54 (3) Turnovers/game 0.7 (T-30) 1.3 (T-19) Points allowed 15.3 (5th) 23.9 (18) SOURCE : Pro-Football-Reference.com

Under Tannehill as the starter, the Titans have averaged 6.9 yards per play — easily the highest average in the NFL in that time — while nearly doubling their scoring average from 16.3 points per game to 30.4 (third in the NFL over the last 10 games). That huge offensive boost has offset an underwhelming defensive performance in which Tennessee allowed 23.9 points per game (18th in the NFL) over its final 10 games.

Disclaimer: The Tannehill-led Titans did most of their damage against dreadful defenses. Of their seven wins, only one — a 35-32 Week 10 home victory over the Chiefs — came against a team that finished in the top third of point-preventing defenses. Last week’s horrific Patriots loss to the Dolphins notwithstanding, New England’s defense appears to be in a different class than the teams against whom the Titans mounted their run behind Tannehill.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, the Titans feature players performing at elite levels in multiple offensive areas, suggesting that the Patriots certainly could have their hands full. At the same time, the Titans have shown a tendency to make just enough mistakes — at least one turnover in all but one game started by Tannehill — to suggest that there could be opportunities to take advantage of an offense that is willing to take downfield risks.

That, along with a defense that has struggled to slow opposing passing games (opposing passers have a 92.6 rating since Week 7, 12th highest in the NFL), suggests areas of potential vulnerability that New England can try to exploit. Even so, the Patriots face a significant challenge in trying to slow an offense that has carried Tennessee on an unexpected surge into the playoffs.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.