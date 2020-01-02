McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010 and went to the playoffs nine times in 13 years before being fired in 2018, would seem to have everything the Browns covet. He’s a respected, proven winner with an offensive mind-set and experience handling quarterbacks.

The former Green Bay coach met Thursday with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland begins its latest quest to find the right coach after so many failed attempts.

The Cleveland Browns didn’t even talk to Mike McCarthy on their last coaching search. He was first on their list this time.

While McCarthy was still at the team’s headquarters, Jimmy Haslam met with the media and laid out the team’s plans to find a new coach and general manager after John Dorsey’s ouster on Tuesday. Haslam said the team will first hire a coach, who will have input into the next GM.

Haslam acknowledged the team’s struggles in the past and a determination to find a coach and GM “who will be here 10 to 15 years.”

“We realize that we’ve had a tremendous amount of change since we bought the team, we accept responsibility,” he said. “At the same time, we’re more determined than ever to get it right for the Browns, the players and for the great fans of the Cleveland Browns, which we have the best fans, I believe, in the world.”

Haslam said NFL head coaching experience is not a prerequisite. He also sidestepped a question about interest in former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, saying the team was only focused on coaches with pro ties “right now.”

The 56-year-old McCarthy spent the past year out of football, immersing himself in studying concepts and trends and embracing analytics. He’s already interviewed with Carolina about its job and will likely meet with the New York Giants.

The Browns are seeking their seventh coach in 10 years after firing Freddie Kitchens on Sunday, hours after ending a disappointing 6-10 season with a loss at Cincinnati. Kitchens’ dismissal was followed by Dorsey mutually parting ways with the team after refusing to accept a diminished role offered by the Haslams.

Wyche dead at 74

Sam Wyche, who pushed the boundaries as an offensive innovator with the Cincinnati Bengals and challenged the NFL’s protocols along the way, died. He was 74.

Wyche, who had a history of blood clots in his lungs and had a heart transplant in 2016 in Charlotte, N.C., entered hospice on Monday and died Thursday of melanoma, officials with the Bengals confirmed.

One of the Bengals’ original quarterbacks, Wyche was known for his offensive innovations as a coach. He led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl during the 1988 season by using a no-huddle offense that forced the league to change its substitution rules.

And that wasn’t the only way he made waves throughout the NFL. A nonconformist in a button-down league, Wyche refused to comply with the NFL’s locker room policy for media, ran up the score to settle a personal grudge, and belittled the city of rival Cleveland during his eight seasons in Cincinnati. He later coached Tampa Bay for four seasons.

Del Rio named Redskins DC

The Washington Redskins hired Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator.

The Redskins added the former head coach of the Oakland Raiders a day after hiring Ron Rivera as head coach.

Del Rio was Raiders coach (2015-17), Denver defensive coordinator (2012-14), Jacksonville coach (2003-11) and Carolina defensive coordinator (2002) since retiring as a player.

In 2016, Del Rio guided the Raiders to a 12-4 record, marking the franchise’s first 12-win season since 2000. After a 25-23 record in three seasons, he was replaced by Jon Gruden.

The 56-year-old Del Rio was an ESPN analyst this season.

Injured 49ers LB Alexander back at practice

Linebacker Kwon Alexander returned to practice for the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since tearing his pectoral muscle midway through the season.

The Niners opened up the three-week practice window for Alexander to be activated from injured reserve in the playoffs. He has not been cleared yet for contact. Alexander was placed on IR after getting injured Oct. 31 in Arizona.

“Just happy to be back out there,” Alexander said. “Just fun to be back trying to get ready.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the week that he was hopeful Alexander could return if the Niners make it to the NFC title game.

Alexander said he wouldn’t rule out playing next week but said it will be up to the coaches to determine when he will be able to return.

San Francisco (13-3) earned a first-round bye after capturing the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The Niners will host either Minnesota, Seattle or Philadelphia in the division round on Jan. 11.

Alexander was a key free agent signing for San Francisco last offseason and was one of the emotional leaders of the defense. He had 34 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception in eight games before getting hurt. He also excelled at pass coverage against running backs and linebackers.

Colts not sold on Brissett

The Indianapolis Colts are willing to give Jacoby Brissett another full season to prove himself.

It doesn’t mean they’re out of the quarterback market.

General manager Chris Ballard acknowledged during a season-ending news conference that Indy’s passing game needs to improve next season, and he intends to use the next several months building competition at all positions — including quarterback.

“I think [Brissett] has the talent to play. He’s a great leader. He’s got to be more consistent, no question,’’ Ballard said before addressing the possibility of adding a potential future starter in the draft or free agency. “If we have an opportunity to acquire a player that makes us better at any spot, we'll do it. But to do it just to do it, that’s bad.’’