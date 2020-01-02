McDaniels has been linked to the opening in Cleveland in addition to two others: the Panthers and the Giants. But it’s the Browns that stand out the most -- McDaniels is an Ohio native.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was a big fan of Baker Mayfield while scouting him ahead of the 2018 draft, and, according to Cleveland.com, would “be eager to work with him” if McDaniels were to take the Cleveland Browns head-coaching position.

The Browns are on the hunt for a new coach after firing Freddie Kitchens, and they’ll also have to fill a general manager role after John Dorsey left the team this week.

The latter point is crucial: McDaniels wouldn’t take the job in Cleveland if John Dorsey were still general manager, according to Cleveland.com. He was fired after two years in the position after refusing to take a reduced role.

A source told Cleveland.com that McDaniels was impressed with Mayfield after a three-day visit before the 2018 draft. Plus, in Cleveland, McDaniels would be entering a situation where he would have a say in who fills the general manager position, leaving an opportunity for McDaniels to bring in a trusted executive.

But McDaniels isn’t the only one the Browns have their eye on. The team has a number of interviews set up, including with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and a number of other requests out.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said on NBC Sports Boston that McDaniels was also “lining up staff” for a potential head-coaching position. Two names Breer mentioned are Kevin O’Connell, a former Patriots quarterbacks coach, and Jonathan Gannon, the Colts’ second-year defensive backs coach.

“You’re not doing these sorts of things unless you’re planning to leave, and I do think that that’s part of the equation here,” Breer predicted.

The Patriots recently gave the Giants permission to interview McDaniels as well. They’re on the hunt for a new coach after firing Pat Shurmur following a 9-23 record through two seasons.

