Richard Seymour, a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2001 and part of three Super Bowl teams in New England, was named as a finalist Thursday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

This is the second year as a finalist for Seymour.

In his 12-year careeer, Seymour had 57.5 sacks, 39 of which came in his eight seasons with the Patriots. Last year, Bill Belichick wrote a letter to the selection committee advocating for Seymour to be selected.