Richard Seymour, a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2001 and part of three Super Bowl teams in New England, was named as a finalist Thursday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
This is the second year as a finalist for Seymour.
In his 12-year careeer, Seymour had 57.5 sacks, 39 of which came in his eight seasons with the Patriots. Last year, Bill Belichick wrote a letter to the selection committee advocating for Seymour to be selected.
The modern-era finalists were whittled down from an original slate of 122 nominees. That was reduced to a list of 25 semifinalists, with the finalists being announced Thursday night. The debate over who will make the final cut will take place during Super Bowl week.
The rest of the finalists are John Lynch, Troy Polamalu, Zach Thomas, Edgerrin James, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Leroy Butler, Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Bryant Young, and Sam Mills.
