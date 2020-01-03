Edelman is also anticipating a matchup with cornerback Logan Ryan , who played for the Patriots from 2013-16.

“I think the mood is hungry,” Edelman said this week. “You’ve got a bunch of hungry guys, you know. Our goals are still ahead of us. We’ve got guys who want to go out and play well.”

FOXBOROUGH — Wide receiver Julian Edelman expects the Patriots to be especially motivated when they meet the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs Saturday night.

“I’ve seen him first-hand, how he works, the extra work he puts in,” Edelman said. “Nothing but respect for Lo. Really good football player, having an excellent year, savvy player.”

As for the Titans’ double-teaming tactics, Edelman said, “I mean, they’ve got a lot of different looks. It’s just about going out there and doing your job. Of course, your job changes with different looks; it’s about going out there and doing the right job with the different look.

“I think they all work very well together. They have a good chemistry, so it’s going to be tough. We’ve got to go in and execute well against a team like this — so many different looks, you’ve got to play fundamental football or they will expose you.”

He’s not done yet

Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson, who temporarily retired following the Saints’ 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship game last January, did not expect to return to the action, must less be in the playoffs.

“You know my season ended, what I thought was my last game, in the NFC Championship last year in New Orleans,” Watson said. “It was shocking, stunning, the way that it happened.

“But in football, you understand those kind of things happen. So the way you prepare is understand the importance of the moment, to appreciate it, don’t let it become too big for you, and continue to do the things you’ve been doing to prepare your entire career.

“You go into it full speed ahead, you give your best effort, and if it is the end, you can say, ‘You know what? I gave my best on the field that day.’ Obviously, the hope is you continue to continue, and that’s what we’re working toward.”

Watson, 39, who also played for the Patriots from 2004-09, came out of retirement in May, then missed the first four games of the season while suspended for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

He believes the Patriots are focused for Saturday’s game.

“It was a good week, it was a week that was focused,” Watson said. “We really tried to focus on each play and not worry about anything happening outside of this building, which is how we always are.

“But, definitely, going into the playoffs, it was a singular focus on the task at hand and not worry about what anybody was saying. Just worry about our assignment and stacking good plays together.

“I think this team is resilient and knows what’s at stake, and knows the importance of playing well and it means a lot to win. I think football means a lot to everyone in this building, and I think that bodes well for playing good football, which is what we do most of the time. We’ll give our best efforts.”

It don’t come easy

Wide receiver Jakobi Myers is looking forward to his playoff debut.

“This is the best football league in the world,” Myers said. “Nothing is given to you easy, so if we don’t go out there and do what we can do and perform to the best of our ability, we won’t be here next week.

“I’m just learning every day, trying to soak it all in, trying to put my best foot forward every day, because I never know when my last day is. I’m just trying to take advantage and, at the same time, enjoy every opportunity.”